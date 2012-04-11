MUMBAI, April 11 Indian government bond yields are likely to rise on Wednesday in the absence of a debt buy announcement by the central bank this week, traders said. * The Reserve Bank of India usually announces on Tuesdays debts buys for later in the week to help ease a cash crunch in the banking system. * The government is set to sell 140 billion rupees of treasury bills on Wednesday and 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to open at around 8.61 percent and rise to as much as 8.65 percent, traders said. * It ended down 4 basis points on Tuesday at 8.59 percent on market talk that allocation limits in government securities for foreign institutional investors could be raised. ($1 = 51.5 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)