* Rumours of higher quota for FIIs spark buying * 10-yr bond unlikely to gain much given heavy supply * Key events loom, including RBI meeting next week (Updates to close) By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, April 10 Indian bond yields eased on Tuesday on market talk that allocation limits in government securities for foreign institutional investors could be raised to allow the government to meet its high funding needs for the year. The yield for the benchmark 10-year bond fell late in the session, with four traders citing talk that limits for FIIs could be lifted by $5 billion as the existing quotas have largely been filled. FIIs have an investment limit of up to $60 billion a year in Indian debt markets, of which $15 billion are for government bonds. "There is no option for the government but to look for fresh investors or increase the limit for existing players given the heavy borrowing target," said J. Moses Harding, head of the asset liability committee at IndusInd Bank. "Having seen China increasing the limit three-fold, it will not be a surprise if India follows suit," Harding said. China last week said it would widen a major channel for inward foreign investment into Chinese markets by $50 billion to $80 billion. The 10-year ended down 4 basis points at 8.59 percent after trading in a 8.57-8.65 percent range during the day. Should the quota be raised, it could potentially create more demand at a time when the government needs to borrow 5.7 trillion rupees in the fiscal year started in April, the majority of which will be raised in the first half of the year. "With attractive yield differential relative to the advanced economies, the hike in existing FII G-Sec investment limit would command a better demand," said Shakti Satapathy, fixed income strategist at A.K. Capital Services. Those heavy sales of debt should support yields, with traders saying they are unlikely t o fall below 8.60 percent. The RBI will auction 140 billion rupees of treasury bills on Wednesday, followed by 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. Traders also eyeing key risk events, including upcoming factory output and inflation data, which will be followed by the central bank's policy meeting next week. Worries are also sipping in about India's credit ratings outlook, after a meeting between finance ministry officials and Standard & Poor's Rating Services on Tuesday sparked a round of speculation about potential action from the agency. In swap markets, the benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.50 from Monday's close of 7.51 percent, while the one-year rate was at 7.95 percent from 7.96 percent. Traders expect the spread between 1-year and 5-year OIS to tighten further on expectations the RBI will deliver a rate cut, and as liquidity is showing tentative signs of easing. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar and Rafael Nam)