* Mild profit-taking seen after sharp rally in prices * Traders see short-term consolidation in 8.50-8.75 pct range (Updates to afternoon) MUMBAI, April 11 Indian federal bond yields nudged up on mild profit-taking in low volume trade on Wednesday, as traders exercised caution ahead of the government debt auction, and are seen wedged in a narrow band until the central bank's policy review next week. There was mild profit-taking after the recent sharp rally in prices, traders said, which has sent the benchmark bond yield to sub 8.60 percent levels. Market hopes of an increase in the foreign investment limit in government bonds, which have sent yields sharply lower in the previous sessions, w e re dashed after a senior finance ministry official told Reuters there was no such plan as of now. At 11:30 a.m. (0600 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.61 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.59 percent. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 35.80 billion rupees ($696.97 million), below the normal 55 billion rupees usually dealt in the first three hours of trade. The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees of treasury bills later in the day, followed by 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. "This (Friday's debt sale) might be the penultimate auction for the benchmark, so traders will be skeptical to go in this auction," said Anuj Tagra, a dealer with Union Bank of India. The current benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond is seen being replaced by a new benchmark next month as it has an outstanding stock of 560 billion rupees, nearing the 600-billion-rupee unofficial limit to phase out a bond. The first federal debt sale in the current fiscal worth 180 billion rupees, its biggest weekly debt sale ever, had to be partly picked up by underwriters, raising questions about the success of the government's heavy weekly borrowing programme. Market talks suggest expectations of debt buy by the RBI through an open market operation (OMO) to make room for the federal auction on Friday. Traders expect a short term consolidation in the 8.50-8.75 percent range until Tuesday's monetary policy review. The RBI is likely to cut its repo rate for the first time in three years in an attempt to lift sagging economic growth, even as high oil and food prices remain a challenge to managing inflation, a Reuters poll showed. Traders are hoping for an OMO calendar in the policy to support the large government borrowing programme. Traders will also eye key risk events, including industrial output and inflation data as well as the central bank's policy review - all within a span of a week. The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.51 percent from 7.50 percent, while the one-year rate was unchanged at 7.95 percent. ($1 = 51.3650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Malini Menon)