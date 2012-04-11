* 10-yr bond yield unlikely to stay below 8.50 pct-trader * RBI widely seen cutting repo rate by 25 bps on Tuesday * IIP data on Thursday, inflation on Monday watched (Adds quotes, details, updates to close) By Shamik Paul MUMBAI, April 11 Indian federal bond yields reversed an early rise to end down on Wednesday on some short covering, with expectations of a rate cut next week by the Reserve Bank of India also aiding. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.55 percent, compared with Tuesday's close of 8.59 percent, after moving in a 8.52 to 8.61 percent band. Spanish and Italian debt eased back from a sharp sell-off and European shares staged a modest recovery, while oil prices fell, prompting buying in local government securities. There was some speculation in the market that the RBI could announce a cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks on or before its April 17 policy meeting, which also boosted appetite for bonds. Most analysts polled by Reuters this week forecast the RBI is likely to cut its repo rate and keep the CRR steady on April 17, but expect the central bank to ease less over the course of the fiscal year and instead implement more CRR cuts. [I D: nL3E8F94NY] Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 131.15 billion rupees ($2.55 billion), above the average 90 to 100 billion rupees usually dealt. "One can never be sure which way markets will go. It will depend on the factory output and the headline inflation number also," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. "Given the supply, and the fact that the market is at best expecting a 25 basis point cut in repo rates, it does not seem likely that the 10 year yield could sustain below 8.50 percent." The factory output data for February is due on Thursday, and March inflation data is expected on Monday. February industrial output probably slowed a tad from January's surge, as growth in the manufacturing and consumer non-durables sectors likely moderated, a Reuters poll showed. India will sell 150 billion rupees of government debt on Friday, including 70 billion rupees of the 8.79 percent 2021 benchmark bond. Traders said demand for the bond is likely to be lacklustre as it has an outstanding stock of 560 billion rupees, nearing the 600-billion-rupee unofficial limit to phase out a bond, which indicates it will be replaced soon. The first federal debt sale in the current fiscal year was worth 180 billion rupees and had to be partly bought by underwriters, raising questions about the success of the government's heavy weekly borrowing programme. There is also some market expectation for a debt buy by the RBI through an open market operation (OMO) to make room for the federal auction on Friday. Traders are hoping for an OMO calendar in the policy to support the government's borrowing programme. The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.54 percent from 7.50 percent, while the one-year rate ended at 7.98 from 7.95 percent. ($1 = 51.4 rupees) (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)