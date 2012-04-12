* 10-year yield seen in 8.53-8.58 pct range intraday-Kotak Mahindra * Global risk-on sentiment could push up crude prices, hurt bonds * No significant market impact seen from February IIP data release MUMBAI, April 12 Indian federal bond yields were little changed w ith an upside bias as global risk appetite returned, with data releases and uncertainty over the central bank's interest rate decision at its review next week keeping dealers on the sidelines. Dealers were also concerned that if risk-taking sentiment sustains globally, it could push up crude oil prices, which have remained stable in the last one month, thereby adding to upside risks to domestic inflation. "In the last one week, we had seen a risk-off sentiment globally which was one reason for oil prices to stay low," said Mohan Shenoi, president of group treasury and global markets at Kotak Mahindra Bank. "Today is the first day for the risk-on sentiment. If this sustains, then crude oil prices can go up, which may push up our bond yields." Brent crude was at $120.14 a barrel by 0431 GMT, after touching a low of $119.93 earlier in the session. An encouraging start to the earnings season helped U.S. stocks snap a five-day losing streak, spurring investors to scale back safe haven buying of gold and U.S. and German government debt on Wednesday, but further selling of these perceived safe assets weakened in Asia on Thursday. Back home, the 10-year benchmark bond was at 8.53 percent on Thursday and is seen trading in 8.53-8.58 percent range. It ended at 8.55 percent on Wednesday, down 4 basis points on the day, after touching low of 8.52 percent. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was a moderate 20.9 billion rupees ($406.6 million). The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were up 1 basis point each at 7.55 percent and 7.99 percent. Markets are unlikely to be significantly impacted by the February industrial output data, which is estimated to grow 6.6 percent on year, slightly slower than January's 6.8 percent. The data is expected around 0530 GMT. The IIP data has lost its credibility due to its wide fluctuation every month, dealers said. "I expect IIP to be around 7.5 percent, but that will be mostly due to (statistical) base effect. I don't think market will give much importance to the data because the number will be a factor of technical reason and not due to fundamental reason," Shenoi said. However, the March inflation number, due on Monday, just a day ahead of the central bank's policy announcement would be watched for directional cues. "If inflation comes below 7 percent, it will increase the chance of a rate cut," said a dealer at a foreign bank. The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to cut rates for the first time in three years on Tuesday, but concerns over risks emanating from high food prices and likely higher global crude oil prices could prompt the central bank to be guarded on its guidance on rate cuts ahead. Dealers will also be wary of piling in stocks in the day before Friday's 150-billion-rupee bond sale. ($1 = 51.4 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree DeyChoudhury; editing by Malini Menon)