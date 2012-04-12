* 10-year yield seen in 8.53-8.58 pct range intraday-Kotak
Mahindra
* Global risk-on sentiment could push up crude prices, hurt
bonds
* No significant market impact seen from February IIP data
release
MUMBAI, April 12 Indian federal bond yields were
little changed w ith an upside bias as global risk appetite
returned, with data releases and uncertainty over the central
bank's interest rate decision at its review next week keeping
dealers on the sidelines.
Dealers were also concerned that if risk-taking sentiment
sustains globally, it could push up crude oil prices, which have
remained stable in the last one month, thereby adding to upside
risks to domestic inflation.
"In the last one week, we had seen a risk-off sentiment
globally which was one reason for oil prices to stay low," said
Mohan Shenoi, president of group treasury and global markets at
Kotak Mahindra Bank.
"Today is the first day for the risk-on sentiment. If this
sustains, then crude oil prices can go up, which may push up our
bond yields."
Brent crude was at $120.14 a barrel by 0431 GMT,
after touching a low of $119.93 earlier in the session.
An encouraging start to the earnings season helped U.S.
stocks snap a five-day losing streak, spurring investors to
scale back safe haven buying of gold and U.S. and German
government debt on Wednesday, but further selling of these
perceived safe assets weakened in Asia on Thursday.
Back home, the 10-year benchmark bond was at
8.53 percent on Thursday and is seen trading in 8.53-8.58
percent range. It ended at 8.55 percent on Wednesday, down 4
basis points on the day, after touching low of 8.52 percent.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was a moderate 20.9 billion rupees ($406.6 million).
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the
one-year rate were up 1 basis point each at 7.55
percent and 7.99 percent.
Markets are unlikely to be significantly impacted by the
February industrial output data, which is estimated to grow 6.6
percent on year, slightly slower than January's 6.8 percent. The
data is expected around 0530 GMT.
The IIP data has lost its credibility due to its wide
fluctuation every month, dealers said.
"I expect IIP to be around 7.5 percent, but that will be
mostly due to (statistical) base effect. I don't think market
will give much importance to the data because the number will be
a factor of technical reason and not due to fundamental reason,"
Shenoi said.
However, the March inflation number, due on Monday, just a
day ahead of the central bank's policy announcement would be
watched for directional cues.
"If inflation comes below 7 percent, it will increase the
chance of a rate cut," said a dealer at a foreign bank.
The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to cut rates
for the first time in three years on Tuesday, but concerns over
risks emanating from high food prices and likely higher global
crude oil prices could prompt the central bank to be guarded on
its guidance on rate cuts ahead.
Dealers will also be wary of piling in stocks in the day
before Friday's 150-billion-rupee bond sale.
($1 = 51.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree DeyChoudhury; editing by Malini Menon)