* Traders now betting on a bigger repo rate cut
* See 50 bps CRR cut, at least 25 bps cut in repo-A.K.
Capital
* March headline inflation on Monday, crucial data point
(Updates to close)
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, April 12 India's benchmark federal bond
yield fell to its lowest in more than two weeks after data
showed sluggish factory output growth i n February, adding to
clamour for the first rate cut in nearly three years.
Industrial output growth in February, a notoriously volatile
index, was a slower-than-expected 4.1 percent, but what
surprised dealers was a sharp downward revision in the January
print.
January output growth was lowered to 1.14 percent from 6.8
percent on an error in sugar production data.
That likely seals the deal for a 25-basis-point rate cut for
most market participants, with a growing call for a bigger cut
in the policy rate or an accompanying lowering of the cash
reserve ratio.
"The yield levels across the maturity buckets rallied on
account of a sharp downward revision in the January 2012 IIP
(Index of Industrial Production) number resulting in an
expectation of a bigger rate cut by the RBI on its forthcoming
policy meet than the earlier expectation of 25 basis points,"
said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income analyst with A.K.Capital
Services.
Satapathy expects at least a 25 basis point cut in the repo
rate and a 50 basis point cut in the cash reserve ratio next
week.
A CRR cut would be needed to tame lending rates, as a repo
cut would just offer momentum support to yields, he said.
The 10-year benchmark bond settled at 8.44
percent, down 11 basis points. It hit an intraday low of 8.42
percent, its lowest since March 26.
The yield has come off 30 basis points in just over a week.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was a heavy 197.65 billion rupees ($3.84 billion).
Bond dealers will now look at another crucial piece of data
- the March inflation print due on Monday - before the RBI's
policy meeting on Tuesday.
India's wholesale price inflation rate likely slowed
marginally in March as easing price pressures from non-food
items offset persistently high food and fuel costs, a Reuters
poll showed.
The negative spread between the one- and five-year OIS is
likely to correct more as the receivings on the near-end are
expected to rise, Satapathy said.
The negative spread has now come down to 42 basis points
after rising as much as 107 basis points in September.
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down
1 basis points at 7.53 percent and the one-year rate
was 3 basis points lower at 7.95 percent
respectively.
($1 = 51.4400 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)