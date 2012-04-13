MUMBAI, April 13 Indian government bond yields are expected to drop further on Friday after sluggish factory data bolstered hopes for a rate cut by the central bank next week. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield, which fell 11 basis points to 8.44 percent on Thursday, is likely to open around 8.42 percent and move in a 8.40 to 8.45 percent band, traders said. * Industrial output growth in February, a notoriously volatile index, was a slower-than-expected 4.1 percent, with a sharp downward revision in the January rise to 1.14 percent from 6.8 percent on an error in sugar production data. * The strong probability of a rate reduction next Tuesday, when the central bank reviews policy, is seen boosting demand at a 150 billion rupee ($2.91 billion) debt sale later on Friday, traders said. * Economists polled by a Reuters poll expect a 25 basis point reduction in the repo rate to spur growth. ($1 = 51.6 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)