* Rate cut expectation seen helping bond auction - traders * 10-yr yield may ease to 8.40 pct if cut-offs at mkt level * Yield may fall to 8.25 pct if RBI cuts rates next week-IDBI (Updates to mid-morning, adds detail) MUMBAI, April 13 Indian federal bonds were little changed on Friday, with traders focused on a $2.9 billion debt sale by the government during the day that is expected to be fully subscribed in anticipation of a rate cut next week. The 150 billion rupee debt sale includes 70 billion rupees of the 10-year benchmark bond 8.79 percent, 2021, and 40 billion rupees of the 8.24 percent 2018 percent bonds. Asked about market expectation for strong demand at the auction, N.S. Venkatesh, head of treasury at IDBI Bank, said: "I think so because liquidity is sufficient." At 11:12 a.m. (0542 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was down 1 basis point at 8.43 percent, after falling to a two-week low of 8.42 percent on Thursday. "The floor for the 10-year yield will be 8.40 percent today if the cut-off at the auction is around market level," said a trader with a foreign bank. Venkatesh said the yield could fall to 8.25 percent if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut rates by 25 basis points, as expected by many economists in a Reuters poll, when the central bank reviews policy on Tuesday. Expectations for a rate cut, which would be first in three years, have been bolstered after weak industrial output data. "Market is quiet at the moment because the supply in the 10-year is huge," said one trader with another foreign bank. "Once it comes in, there might be some pressure on yields," he said, expecting the yield to rise as high as 8.45 percent during the day. Results of the auction are expected after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT). The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 1 basis point at 7.52 percent, while the one-year rate was 2 basis points lower at 7.93 percent. ($1= 51.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)