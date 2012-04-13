* Higher-than-expected yields at auction cut-off dents sentiment * Improved liquidity situation aids bond sale * Yield may fall to 8.25 pct if RBI cuts rates next week-traders (Updates to close) By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, April 13 Indian federal bond yields rebounded from the day's lows on Friday as traders booked profits after a recent rally fueled by hopes of a repo rate cut at the central bank's policy review next week. The higher-than-anticipated yield cut-offs at a $2.9 billion debt sale by the government added to the bearishness, traders said. "Bonds have rallied quite a bit in the last few sessions on rate cut hopes and largely on short covering. Now that traders would have covered all their shorts in the auction, some profit booking is setting in," said Arvind Chari, debt fund manager at Quantum AMC. An improved liquidity situation, with banks borrowing 745.5 billion rupees from the RBI's daily repo counter on Friday, sharply lower than the average one trillion rupees daily in the last three months, supported the bond sale, traders said. The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 8.47 percent, after rebounding from the day's lows of 8.42 percent. It closed at 8.44 percent on Thursday. The yield had closed at 8.69 percent last week, and has eased 22 basis points since then. Market participants are now keenly waiting for the March inflation print on Monday, the last crucial data point to gauge the central bank's likely policy bias ahead of the monetary policy review on Tuesday. Economists largely expect India's wholesale price inflation rate to have slowed marginally in March as easing price pressures from non-food items offset persistently high food and fuel costs. Taimur Baig, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank, said the expected drop in core inflation in March towards the RBI's comfort range and the persisting weak economic momentum will likely allow RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points. A Reuters poll also showed that the central bank is likely to cut its key interest rate for the first time in three years reducing it by 25 basis points to 8.25 percent. Traders said the 10-yield could fall to 8.25 percent if the RBI cut rates by a quarter percentage point. Expectations for a rate cut, which would be first in three years, have been bolstered after weak industrial output data. Interest rate swaps, however, eased more with the negative spread between the one- and five-year OIS compressing to 40 basis points. The benchmark five-year swap rate closed at 7.51 percent from 7.53 percent, while the one-year rate ended at 7.91 percent from 7.95 percent. "I think swaps have moved enough and I don't see much of a down move from here till pre-policy," said Vivek Rajpal, India rate strategist at Nomura in Mumbai. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)