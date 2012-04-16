* March headline inflation seen at 6.70 percent - poll * See 50 bps CRR cut, 25 bps repo rate cut- A.K.Capital (Updates to mid morning) MUMBAI, April 16 Indian government bond yields and swaps edged lower on Monday on hopes of a fall in headline inflation which will further cement expectations of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India when it reviews policy on Tuesday. The wholesale price based inflation rate, due around 0630GMT, is likely to have slowed marginally in March to 6.70 percent, under the higher-than-expected 6.95 percent recorded in February, a Reuters poll showed. "WPI data is seen coming below 6.70 percent, and this hope is comforting the market and helping build momentum for a repo cut along with expectation of a trim in cash reserve ratio," said Shakti Satapathy, fixed income strategist at A.K. Capital Services. Satapathy expects at least a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate and a 50 basis point cut in the cash reserve ratio. At 10:15 a.m. (0445 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield , fell 3 basis points to 8.44 percent, after dropping by 22 basis points last week. The sharp fall in yields was driven by sluggish factory data, adding to fears that Asia's third largest economy was losing momentum. Analysts expect the Reserve Bank of India to cut its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 8.25 percent at the review, its first rate reduction in three years. Inflation data above 7 percent will cause a sell off in bonds as the room for rate cut in the April policy will shrink, traders said. Bonds got a boost in early trade tailing U.S. Treasury debt prices on risk aversion globally. Traders said the RBI's bond purchases from the secondary market in the week ended April 6, in addition to buying through open market operations, also aided sentiments. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was a high 40.05 billion rupees compared with 35 billion rupees in average trade. The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.49 percent from 7.51 percent and the one-year rate at 7.90 percent from 7.91 percent. "Swaps has already priced in a 25 basis points repo rate cut," a dealer with a foreign bank said. "A rally of 10-15 basis points will be seen in the shorter-end and the one year OIS if a CRR cut is announced or RBI announces a sharper repo cut than 25 basis points," the dealer added. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)