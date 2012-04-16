* March headline inflation seen at 6.70 percent - poll
* See 50 bps CRR cut, 25 bps repo rate cut- A.K.Capital
(Updates to mid morning)
MUMBAI, April 16 Indian government bond yields
and swaps edged lower on Monday on hopes of a fall in headline
inflation which will further cement expectations of a rate cut
by the Reserve Bank of India when it reviews policy on Tuesday.
The wholesale price based inflation rate, due around
0630GMT, is likely to have slowed marginally in March to 6.70
percent, under the higher-than-expected 6.95 percent recorded in
February, a Reuters poll showed.
"WPI data is seen coming below 6.70 percent, and this hope
is comforting the market and helping build momentum for a repo
cut along with expectation of a trim in cash reserve ratio,"
said Shakti Satapathy, fixed income strategist at A.K. Capital
Services.
Satapathy expects at least a 25 basis point cut in the repo
rate and a 50 basis point cut in the cash reserve ratio.
At 10:15 a.m. (0445 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
, fell 3 basis points to 8.44 percent, after
dropping by 22 basis points last week.
The sharp fall in yields was driven by sluggish factory
data, adding to fears that Asia's third largest economy was
losing momentum.
Analysts expect the Reserve Bank of India to cut its
benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 8.25 percent at the
review, its first rate reduction in three years.
Inflation data above 7 percent will cause a sell off in
bonds as the room for rate cut in the April policy will shrink,
traders said.
Bonds got a boost in early trade tailing U.S. Treasury debt
prices on risk aversion globally.
Traders said the RBI's bond purchases from the secondary
market in the week ended April 6, in addition to buying through
open market operations, also aided sentiments.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was a high 40.05 billion rupees compared with 35
billion rupees in average trade.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.49
percent from 7.51 percent and the one-year rate
at 7.90 percent from 7.91 percent.
"Swaps has already priced in a 25 basis points repo rate
cut," a dealer with a foreign bank said.
"A rally of 10-15 basis points will be seen in the
shorter-end and the one year OIS if a CRR cut is announced or
RBI announces a sharper repo cut than 25 basis points," the
dealer added.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)