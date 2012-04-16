* Manufacturing inflation drops, sending yields lower * Most traders expect 25 bps cut in repo rate on Tues. * RBI seen cautious with easing during rest of year (Updates to close) By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, April 16 Indian government bond yields and swaps eased on Monday after manufacturing inflation slowed sharply, raising expectations the central bank will cut interest rates for the first time in three years. Analysts widely expect a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate at Tuesday's Reserve Bank of India meeting, and some also expect a joint cut in the cash reserve ratio, or the proportion of deposits that banks must keep with the central bank. Those hopes were cemented after data on Monday showed manufacturing goods inflation, which is believed to be key to the RBI's decision making, dropped to 4.87 percent last month from 5.75 percent in February. India's broader wholesale price index (WPI), eased just marginally, but still enough to justify the bets for the rate cut. "Prices of manufactured goods are softening and as policy rates act on the demand side, the most likely scenario is a 25 basis point rate cut," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled down 2 basis points at 8.45 percent, after dropping by 22 basis points last week. Traders said the 10-year yield may fall to 8.35-8.40 percent if the RBI cuts the policy rate, but warned a pause could sorely disappoint, leading yields to surge to 8.60-8.65 percent levels. Still, analysts warned the RBI was unlikely to be too aggressive in cutting interest rates in the remainder of the year, given doubts about whether inflation can continue to fall, and worries about the government's heavy borrowing plans. "A rising current account deficit, suppressed inflation and the structural nature of the fiscal deficit suggest that it will be a shallow rate cutting cycle," said Sonal Varma, an economist at Nomura, who expects a total of 75 bps of repo rate cuts in 2012. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was a high 129.25 billion rupees compared with 100 billion rupees in average trade. The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7. 48 p ercent from 7.51 percent and the one-year rate at 7. 92 p e rcent from 7.91 percent. "Swaps has already priced in a 25 basis points repo rate cut," a dealer with a foreign bank said. "A rally of 10-15 basis points will be seen in the shorter-end and the one year OIS if a CRR cut is announced or RBI announces a sharper repo cut than 25 basis points," the dealer added. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)