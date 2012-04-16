* Manufacturing inflation drops, sending yields lower
* Most traders expect 25 bps cut in repo rate on Tues.
* RBI seen cautious with easing during rest of year
(Updates to close)
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, April 16 Indian government bond yields
and swaps eased on Monday after manufacturing inflation slowed
sharply, raising expectations the central bank will cut interest
rates for the first time in three years.
Analysts widely expect a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate
at Tuesday's Reserve Bank of India meeting, and some also expect
a joint cut in the cash reserve ratio, or the proportion of
deposits that banks must keep with the central bank.
Those hopes were cemented after data on Monday showed
manufacturing goods inflation, which is believed to be key to
the RBI's decision making, dropped to 4.87 percent last month
from 5.75 percent in February.
India's broader wholesale price index (WPI),
eased just marginally, but still enough to justify the bets for
the rate cut.
"Prices of manufactured goods are softening and as policy
rates act on the demand side, the most likely scenario is a 25
basis point rate cut," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice-president
at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled down
2 basis points at 8.45 percent, after dropping by 22 basis
points last week.
Traders said the 10-year yield may fall to 8.35-8.40 percent
if the RBI cuts the policy rate, but warned a pause could sorely
disappoint, leading yields to surge to 8.60-8.65 percent levels.
Still, analysts warned the RBI was unlikely to be too
aggressive in cutting interest rates in the remainder of the
year, given doubts about whether inflation can continue to fall,
and worries about the government's heavy borrowing plans.
"A rising current account deficit, suppressed inflation and
the structural nature of the fiscal deficit suggest that it will
be a shallow rate cutting cycle," said Sonal Varma, an economist
at Nomura, who expects a total of 75 bps of repo rate cuts in
2012.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was a high 129.25 billion rupees compared with 100
billion rupees in average trade.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7. 48
p ercent from 7.51 percent and the one-year rate
at 7. 92 p e rcent from 7.91 percent.
"Swaps has already priced in a 25 basis points repo rate
cut," a dealer with a foreign bank said.
"A rally of 10-15 basis points will be seen in the
shorter-end and the one year OIS if a CRR cut is announced or
RBI announces a sharper repo cut than 25 basis points," the
dealer added.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)