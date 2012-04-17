US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI, April 17 Indian government bonds are expected to tread water early on Tuesday, with traders on the sidelines awaiting the central bank's rate decision around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). * Most traders expect a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate, and some also expect a cut in the cash reserve ratio, or the proportion of deposits that banks must keep with the central bank. * The central bank's statement would be watched for cues on growth and inflation as worries about high commodity prices and a heavy fiscal deficit have prompted some analysts to scale back rate cut forecasts for the year. * The central bank too underlined the upside risks to inflation in its report released on Monday evening. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to open around 8.45 percent and move between 8.43 to 8.46 percent until the rate decision, traders said. It closed 2 basis points lower at 8.45 percent on Monday. * If the central bank does not cut rates, bond yields are likely to rise by at least 15 to 20 basis points, traders said. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.