MUMBAI, April 17 Indian government bonds are expected to tread water early on Tuesday, with traders on the sidelines awaiting the central bank's rate decision around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). * Most traders expect a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate, and some also expect a cut in the cash reserve ratio, or the proportion of deposits that banks must keep with the central bank. * The central bank's statement would be watched for cues on growth and inflation as worries about high commodity prices and a heavy fiscal deficit have prompted some analysts to scale back rate cut forecasts for the year. * The central bank too underlined the upside risks to inflation in its report released on Monday evening. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to open around 8.45 percent and move between 8.43 to 8.46 percent until the rate decision, traders said. It closed 2 basis points lower at 8.45 percent on Monday. * If the central bank does not cut rates, bond yields are likely to rise by at least 15 to 20 basis points, traders said. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)