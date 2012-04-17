* Risks to inflation still on the upside - RBI * RBI to announce rate decision at 0530 GMT * Rate cut hopes increase as manufacturing inflation slows (Updates to mid morning, adds detail) MUMBAI, April 17 Indian federal bond yields inched up in thin trade on Tuesday as traders pared positions in cautious trade ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). Sentiment was dented after the central bank said on Monday inflation was likely to remain near current levels during the fiscal year, with risks still to the upside. The RBI is still expected to cut its policy interest rate for the first time in three years to revive sagging growth. Most traders expect a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate, and some also expect a cut in the cash reserve ratio, or the proportion of deposits that banks must keep with the central bank. "The RBI's economic survey still indicates persisting upside risk to inflation, watering down the expectations of a less hawkish accompanying statement in the policy," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice president at Development Credit Bank. At 10:15 a.m. (0445 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 8.48 percent from Monday's close of 8.45 percent. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was light at 16.90 billion rupees ($327 million), compared with 40 billion rupees usually around this time. Data on Monday showed manufacturing goods inflation, which is believed to be key to the RBI's decision making, dropped to 4.87 percent last month from 5.75 percent in February. Traders said the 10-year yield may fall to 8.35-8.40 percent if the RBI cuts the policy rate, but warned a pause could disappoint, leading yields to surge to 8.60-8.65 percent. The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.51 percent from 7.48 percent on Monday and the one-year rate was at 7.97 percent from 7.92 percent. ($1 = 51.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)