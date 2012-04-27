MUMBAI, April 27 India's benchmark federal bond yield fell 3 basis points to 8.63 percent after cutoff yields came below market estimates at an auction, traders said.

India sold 160 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, and set a cut-off price of 101.00 rupees, yielding 8.6332 percent on the 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, the central bank said, lower than 8.6830 percent indicated in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)