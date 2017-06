MUMBAI, June 4 India's federal bond yields rose in early trade on Tuesday after the government said it will sell a new 10-year bond this week, which will lead to less trading of the existing 8.79 percent 2021 benchmark, traders said.

The yield for the current 10-year benchmark rose 4 basis points to 8.38 percent.

India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of debt on Friday, including 70 billion rupees of a new 10-year bond, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)