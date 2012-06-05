MUMBAI, June 5 India's federal bond yields rose
on Tuesday, ending a three-day rally in debt prices, after the
government announced plans to introduce a new 10-year paper at
an auction this week.
The introduction of new 10-year debt had been widely
anticipated as outstanding amounts for the existing 8.79 percent
2021 benchmark had reached 830 billion rupees, beyond the
600-700 billion rupees outstanding usually seen in any paper.
Though traders are bound to sell some of their existing debt
to buy up the new debt at India's sale on Friday, traders said
bond prices will remain supported by rising expectations of an
interest rate cut this month.
Hopes for easier monetary policy had sparked a rally in
Indian debt markets, and sent near-term 1-year swap rates to
their lowest since mid-September on Monday.
"I don't see the yield on the 10-year paper going beyond
8.40 percent. The market is expecting at least a 25 basis points
rate cut. If the new paper was not issued, the yield would have
moved to 8.30 percent," said Harish Agarwal, dealer with First
Rand Bank in Mumbai.
Agarwal expects the coupon on the new 10-year paper to come
in between 8.25-8.30 percent.
The yield for the current 10-year benchmark
rose as much as 4 basis points to 8.38 percent, and was last
trading up 2 basis points at 8.36 percent.
India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of debt on
Friday, including 70 billion rupees of a new 10-year bond, the
Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.
Though the RBI has not announced it, traders also expect new
debt to replace the existing 9.15 percent 2024 paper
which has an outstanding of 780 billion rupees.
Its yield rose 3 basis points on the paper.
Still, bond investors are looking ahead at the RBI policy
meeting on June 18, with wholesale price inflation d ata due out
next week likely to be key in adjusting expectations.
The one-year OIS rate rose 2 basis points to
7.64 percent, after slumping on Monday to an 8-1/2-month low of
7.60 percent, which has marked a drop of about 40 basis points
in a little under two weeks.
The five-year rate was up 1 basis point to
7.27 percent.
The RBI's deputy governor Subir Gokarn said on Monday
falling crude oil prices and the recently weak GDP data for the
January-March quarter gave more room for the central bank to
adjust rates.
The central bank cut the repo rate by 50 basis points in
April, its first interest rate cut in three years, but had
previously signalled reluctance to ease further via the
country's key lending rate given its concerns about inflationary
pressures.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Additional reporting by Archana
Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)