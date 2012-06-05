* India to sell 70 bln rupees of a new 10-year bond Friday

* Majority of analysts in Reuters poll expect cut in repo rate

* Rate cut hopes to keep bond prices supported-traders

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, June 5 India's federal bond prices rose only slightly on Tuesday, but enough to mark a fourth consecutive winning session, as hopes for a rate cut by the central bank gathered steam, trumping the impact from a planned sale of a new 10-year paper.

The introduction of new 10-year debt had been widely anticipated as outstanding amounts for the existing 8.79 percent 2021 benchmark had reached 830 billion rupees, beyond the 600-700 billion rupees outstanding usually seen in any paper.

Instead, rate expectations continue to dominate trading.

The much lower-than-expected growth in the January-March quarter, the slump in oil prices, and moderating core inflation are sparking increased expectations the Reserve Bank of India will cut interest rates this month.

A Reuters poll showed 15 out of 20 analysts expect the RBI to cut the repo rate on June 18, after last lowering India's key lending rate by 50 basis points in April.

"I don't see the yield on the 10-year paper going beyond 8.40 percent. The market is expecting at least a 25 basis points rate cut. If the new paper was not issued, the yield would have moved to 8.30 percent," said Harish Agarwal, dealer with First Rand Bank in Mumbai.

Agarwal expects the coupon on the new 10-year paper to come in between 8.25-8.30 percent.

The yield for the existing 10-year benchmark fell 1 basis point to 8.33 percent from Monday's close, after earlier rising as much as 4 basis points after the RBI's new 10-year announcement late on Monday.

India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of debt on Friday, including 70 billion rupees of a new 10-year bond.

Though the RBI has not announced it, traders also expect new debt to replace the existing 9.15 percent 2024 paper which has an outstanding of 780 billion rupees. Its yield fell 1 basis point on Tuesday, reversing earlier rises.

Though traders are bound to sell some of their existing debt to buy up the new debt at India's sale on Friday, traders said bond prices will remain supported by rising expectations of an interest rate cut this month.

Hopes for easier monetary policy had sparked a rally in Indian debt markets, and sent near-term 1-year swap rates to their lowest since mid-September on Monday.

The one-year OIS rate closed steady at 7.62 percent after rising to 7.66 percent intraday. It slumped on Monday to an 8-1/2-month low of 7.60 percent, which has marked a drop of about 40 basis points in a little under two weeks.

The five-year rate also ended steady at 7.26 percent. (Editing by Rafael Nam)