* India to sell 70 bln rupees of a new 10-year bond Friday
* Majority of analysts in Reuters poll expect cut in repo
rate
* Rate cut hopes to keep bond prices supported-traders
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, June 5 India's federal bond prices rose
only slightly on Tuesday, but enough to mark a fourth
consecutive winning session, as hopes for a rate cut by the
central bank gathered steam, trumping the impact from a planned
sale of a new 10-year paper.
The introduction of new 10-year debt had been widely
anticipated as outstanding amounts for the existing 8.79 percent
2021 benchmark had reached 830 billion rupees, beyond the
600-700 billion rupees outstanding usually seen in any paper.
Instead, rate expectations continue to dominate trading.
The much lower-than-expected growth in the January-March
quarter, the slump in oil prices, and moderating core inflation
are sparking increased expectations the Reserve Bank of India
will cut interest rates this month.
A Reuters poll showed 15 out of 20 analysts expect the RBI
to cut the repo rate on June 18, after last
lowering India's key lending rate by 50 basis points in
April.
"I don't see the yield on the 10-year paper going beyond
8.40 percent. The market is expecting at least a 25 basis points
rate cut. If the new paper was not issued, the yield would have
moved to 8.30 percent," said Harish Agarwal, dealer with First
Rand Bank in Mumbai.
Agarwal expects the coupon on the new 10-year paper to come
in between 8.25-8.30 percent.
The yield for the existing 10-year benchmark
fell 1 basis point to 8.33 percent from Monday's close, after
earlier rising as much as 4 basis points after the RBI's new
10-year announcement late on Monday.
India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of debt on
Friday, including 70 billion rupees of a new 10-year bond.
Though the RBI has not announced it, traders also expect new
debt to replace the existing 9.15 percent 2024 paper
which has an outstanding of 780 billion rupees.
Its yield fell 1 basis point on Tuesday, reversing earlier
rises.
Though traders are bound to sell some of their existing debt
to buy up the new debt at India's sale on Friday, traders said
bond prices will remain supported by rising expectations of an
interest rate cut this month.
Hopes for easier monetary policy had sparked a rally in
Indian debt markets, and sent near-term 1-year swap rates to
their lowest since mid-September on Monday.
The one-year OIS rate closed steady at 7.62
percent after rising to 7.66 percent intraday. It slumped on
Monday to an 8-1/2-month low of 7.60 percent, which has marked a
drop of about 40 basis points in a little under two weeks.
The five-year rate also ended steady at 7.26
percent.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)