MUMBAI, June 6 India's federal bond prices snapped a four-day winning streak on Wednesday as traders booked profits ahead of a debt auction on Friday that will introduce a new 10-year paper.

However, dealers continued to remain bullish as the bond market is increasingly betting the Reserve Bank of India will cut interest rates on June 18, as growth concerns are expected to trump inflation worries at the central bank.

"It looks like profit-taking. With hopes for a rate cut, buying should emerge at lower levels," said Anoop Verma, associate vice president at Development Credit Bank.

The yield for the existing 10-year benchmark rose 4 basis point to 8.37 percent from Tuesday's close, after yields slumped 15 basis points over the previous four sessions.

Some selling is expected as traders prepare for Friday's debt auction, when India will sell 70 billion rupees of a new 10-year bond. The move had been widely expected given the existing benchmark has a hefty 830 billion rupees in outstanding paper.

Traders said the absence so far of any open market operations for a second consecutive week also contributed to the weaker bond prices.

However, the overall trend is positive for bond prices, as the recent slump in growth seen in the January-March quarter, lower oil prices, and more dovish comments from a Reserve Bank of India deputy governor are raising expectations for rate cuts.

The one-year OIS rate closed up 5 basis points at 7.67 percent after slumping at one point on Monday to as low as 7.60 percent, its lowest in 8-1/2 months.

The five-year rate ended up 5 basis points at 7.31 percent. (Editing by Rafael Nam)