* China rate cuts boosts domestic monetary easing hopes
* Traders gear up for Friday's new 10-yr bond sale
* Cutoff for new debt yield seen at 8.15 pct or below
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, June 7 India's federal bond yields fell
on Thursday, as rate cut hopes got a further boost with an
unexpected cut in benchmark rates in China, though investors
also geared up for the country's first new 10-year bond to be
unveiled since November.
Heavy demand is expected in the $2.71 billion debt sale by
the government on Friday, which will not only include 70 billion
rupees ($1.26 billion) of a new 10-year bond, but will also mark
the last auction ahead of the central bank meeting on June 18.
The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to cut the repo
rate in about a week's time, following up on its 50 basis points
cut in April. Those expectations have now helped yields fall for
the fourth session in five on Thursday.
Given this is the last chance to get new 10-year bond ahead
of the policy meeting, at least five traders who spoke to
Reuters saw the new 10-year bond pricing at 8.15 percent or
below, marking what would be aggressive bidding.
"As this is auction for new benchmark, there will be a
natural demand," said Vivek Rajpal, India rate strategist at
Nomura in Mumbai.
He added that demand in the auction, which will also include
2018, 2030 and 2036 bonds, would also reflect how much traders
are expecting rate cuts on June 18.
The yield for the existing 10-year benchmark
ended down 2 basis points to 8.35 percent from Wednesday's
close, after moving in a 8.33 to 8.40 band during the day.
Trading volume was 247.80 billion rupees, nearly 2.5 times
the daily average.
Existing benchmark bond yields could rise on Friday ahead of
the debt auction, although the expectations for strong demand
for the sale also leaves markets vulnerable for a correction
should that not materialise, some analysts said.
"If the cut off is below 8.15 percent, the bullishness in
bonds will continue in the run-up to the policy, else the market
will sell off," said Arvind Chari, debt fund manager at Quantum
Asset Management.
A slump in growth in the January-March quarter, lower oil
prices, and more dovish comments from a Reserve Bank of India
deputy governor have raised expectations of a rate cut, sending
the 10-year yield down by 17 basis points since Wednesday.
Nomura's Rajpal said China's rate cut was a reflection of
central banks across the world looking to support growth, and
said the RBI should be no exception.
The 1-year OIS rate ended down 4 basis points
at 7.63 percent, and the 5-year OIS ended 4 basis
points lower at 7.27 percent.
1-year swap rates have fallen 40 basis points since the weak
Jan-March GDP data a week ago bolstered rate cut hopes, while
the long end is down by 16 bps.
($1 = 55.4000 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam)