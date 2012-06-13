* Traders on hold for WPI; core inflation will be key
* New 10-yr bond yield falls; investors switch from
benchmark
* Swap rates fall for 9 out of past 12 sessions
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 13 Indian federal bond yields and
swap rates were range-bound on Wednesday ahead of the crucial
inflation which could help cement bets on any potential policy
action by the central bank.
India's wholesale price index is expected to have
accelerated to 7.60 percent in May, its fastest this year, but
traders are particularly keen on core inflation.

Growth of 5 percent or below in core WPI would likely cement
expectations for a rate cut.
The 1-month swap rate closed at 7.75
percent, below the repo rate of 8.00 percent, reflecting
expectations for a 25 bps rate cut.
Some traders also expect a cut in the cash reserve ratio, or
the proportion of deposits that banks need to set aside with the
RBI.
"I think the core inflation should come off, but fuel
inflation has become a worry," said Kushal Maheswari, a fixed
income trader with consumer good company Bajaj Corp Ltd.
"But looking at the crude oil prices in the international
market, RBI would have plenty of room for a rate cut".
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at
8.29 percent, unchanged from its previous close. Total volumes
on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 297.60
billion rupees.
Yields for the new 10-year bond, whose
inaugural sale was on Friday, fell 4 basis points to 8.04
percent, with traders citing some switching from the benchmark.
Expectations for rate cuts have increased after India posted
its weakest growth in nine years in the January to March
quarter. Meanwhile, industrial output in April barely grew,
according to data this week, further adding fuel to those hopes.
The 10-year bond yield has slumped 23 basis points since
before the fiscal Q4 data out on May 31.
India's one-year OIS rate closed up 2 bps at
7.49 percent, while the five-year rate rose 3 bps
at 7.16 percent.
Traders expect the 1-year OIS rate to fall to 7.30 percent
and the 5-year to fall to 7 percent should the RBI cut rates.
OIS rates have dropped in nine of the 12 previous sessions
on expectations the RBI will cut the repo rate, and possibly the
cash reserve ratio.
"Market consensus is for a 25 bps rate cut, which is already
factored in. A CRR cut would be icing on the cake, while 50 bps
each of repo rate cut and CRR would be a killer," said Manish
Wadhawan, director and head of interest rates at HSBC India.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)