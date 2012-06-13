* Traders on hold for WPI; core inflation will be key

* New 10-yr bond yield falls; investors switch from benchmark

* Swap rates fall for 9 out of past 12 sessions

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, June 13 Indian federal bond yields and swap rates were range-bound on Wednesday ahead of the crucial inflation which could help cement bets on any potential policy action by the central bank.

India's wholesale price index is expected to have accelerated to 7.60 percent in May, its fastest this year, but traders are particularly keen on core inflation. [ID:ID:nL3E8HB5ZK]

Growth of 5 percent or below in core WPI would likely cement expectations for a rate cut.

The 1-month swap rate closed at 7.75 percent, below the repo rate of 8.00 percent, reflecting expectations for a 25 bps rate cut.

Some traders also expect a cut in the cash reserve ratio, or the proportion of deposits that banks need to set aside with the RBI.

"I think the core inflation should come off, but fuel inflation has become a worry," said Kushal Maheswari, a fixed income trader with consumer good company Bajaj Corp Ltd.

"But looking at the crude oil prices in the international market, RBI would have plenty of room for a rate cut".

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.29 percent, unchanged from its previous close. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 297.60 billion rupees.

Yields for the new 10-year bond, whose inaugural sale was on Friday, fell 4 basis points to 8.04 percent, with traders citing some switching from the benchmark.

Expectations for rate cuts have increased after India posted its weakest growth in nine years in the January to March quarter. Meanwhile, industrial output in April barely grew, according to data this week, further adding fuel to those hopes.

The 10-year bond yield has slumped 23 basis points since before the fiscal Q4 data out on May 31.

India's one-year OIS rate closed up 2 bps at 7.49 percent, while the five-year rate rose 3 bps at 7.16 percent.

Traders expect the 1-year OIS rate to fall to 7.30 percent and the 5-year to fall to 7 percent should the RBI cut rates.

OIS rates have dropped in nine of the 12 previous sessions on expectations the RBI will cut the repo rate, and possibly the cash reserve ratio.

"Market consensus is for a 25 bps rate cut, which is already factored in. A CRR cut would be icing on the cake, while 50 bps each of repo rate cut and CRR would be a killer," said Manish Wadhawan, director and head of interest rates at HSBC India. (Editing by Rafael Nam)