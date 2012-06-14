* WPI at 7.55 pct, dashes hopes for aggressive rate cuts

* Traders now expect 25 bps repo cut; views on CRR split

* 10-yr bond yield seen in 8.25 to 8.35 pct band 'til RBI

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, June 14 Indian federal bond prices fell on Thursday, snapping three days of gains, after accelerating inflation data reduced hopes the Reserve Bank of India would cut interest rates aggressively early next week.

Headline inflation rose 7.55 percent in May, matching expectations, while core inflation was estimated to be around 4.85 percent. The data cemented expectations the central bank would cut the repo rate by 25 basis points on Monday.

However, some traders had hoped the RBI would cut rates more aggressively, though markets are still not ruling out a potential cut in the cash reserve ratio, or the funds that lenders must place with the central bank.

Though liquidity conditions have eased somewhat in recent weeks, they still remain well above the RBI's comfort zone, making it an alternative way to kickstart India's faltering economic growth.

The RBI has undertaken bond purchases via open market operations when it felt conditions warranted it, but has not cut the CRR since early March.

"CRR cut expectations remain but it could actually prove to be negative for bonds as the chances of open market operations will be lower," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer with Development Credit Bank.

"I see the confidence of a 25 bps repo rate cut has also reduced," he added.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.33 percent, up 4 basis points on the day, its first rise in four sessions.

India's one-year OIS rate rose 5 basis points to 7.54 percent, while the five-year rate ended steady at 7.16 percent.

Benchmark bond yields had dropped to as low as 8.24 percent in the moments before inflation data was released on hopes a weak WPI would provide the RBI room for a 50 basis points rate cut on Monday.

Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 316.10 billion rupees.

Traders still expect a small rally in bonds if the RBI cuts rates by 25 bps, though a lack of action could lead to a sell-off after the 10-year yield has slumped 19 bps since late May, when India said economic growth hit a nine-year low in the January-March quarter.

Swap rates have also slumped in anticipation the RBI would cut rates, with the 1-year rate down 38 bps since the GDP data. (Editing by Rafael Nam)