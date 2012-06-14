* WPI at 7.55 pct, dashes hopes for aggressive rate cuts
* Traders now expect 25 bps repo cut; views on CRR split
* 10-yr bond yield seen in 8.25 to 8.35 pct band 'til RBI
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 14 Indian federal bond prices fell
on Thursday, snapping three days of gains, after accelerating
inflation data reduced hopes the Reserve Bank of India would cut
interest rates aggressively early next week.
Headline inflation rose 7.55 percent in May, matching
expectations, while core inflation was estimated to be around
4.85 percent. The data cemented expectations the central bank
would cut the repo rate by 25 basis points on Monday.
However, some traders had hoped the RBI would cut rates more
aggressively, though markets are still not ruling out a
potential cut in the cash reserve ratio, or the funds that
lenders must place with the central bank.
Though liquidity conditions have eased somewhat in recent
weeks, they still remain well above the RBI's comfort zone,
making it an alternative way to kickstart India's faltering
economic growth.
The RBI has undertaken bond purchases via open market
operations when it felt conditions warranted it, but has not cut
the CRR since early March.
"CRR cut expectations remain but it could actually prove to
be negative for bonds as the chances of open market operations
will be lower," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer with
Development Credit Bank.
"I see the confidence of a 25 bps repo rate cut has also
reduced," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at
8.33 percent, up 4 basis points on the day, its first rise in
four sessions.
India's one-year OIS rate rose 5 basis points
to 7.54 percent, while the five-year rate ended
steady at 7.16 percent.
Benchmark bond yields had dropped to as low as 8.24 percent
in the moments before inflation data was released on hopes a
weak WPI would provide the RBI room for a 50 basis points rate
cut on Monday.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at 316.10 billion rupees.
Traders still expect a small rally in bonds if the RBI cuts
rates by 25 bps, though a lack of action could lead to a
sell-off after the 10-year yield has slumped 19 bps since late
May, when India said economic growth hit a nine-year low in the
January-March quarter.
Swap rates have also slumped in anticipation the RBI would
cut rates, with the 1-year rate down 38 bps since the GDP data.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)