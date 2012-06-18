MUMBAI, June 18 Indian federal bond yields and near-end swaps surged on Monday, while the rupee weakened, after the central bank kept both its policy rate and the cash reserve ratio unchanged, abruptly halting a rally in markets this month.

Investors had expected the Reserve Bank of India to ease monetary policy after recent data showed economic growth falling to a nine-year low in the January-March quarter. Instead the central bank signalled its continued concerns about inflation.

Dealers said any near-term rate cuts were unlikely, which would continue to pressure bonds, though they expect the RBI to continue to monitor liquidity conditions after announcing on Monday it would purchase bonds via open market operations when warranted.

The lack of action from the central bank will now pressure the government to accelerate policy reforms in a bid to support growth and to tackle the wide fiscal and current account deficits, analysts said.

Concerns about political inaction had been a key factor behind the rupee's slump to record lows against the dollar in May.

"Future rate action would be contingent on concrete steps being taken by the government and the inflation trajectory," said Shubhada Rao, chief economist of Yes Bank in Mumbai.

"We are still looking at 25-50 basis points in the rest of the year," she added, referring to interest rate cuts.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond rose to a session high of 8.47 percent, marking a three-week high.

It was last trading at 8.44 percent, up about 10 basis points from before the decision and above its 8.34 percent close on Friday.

Near-end swaps also surged. The 1-year rate rose 21 basis points to 7.75 percent, while longer-end 5-year OIS rate rose 7 basis points to 7.24 percent from before the policy announcement.

In currency markets, the rupee weakened to as much as 55.73 to the dollar, and was last trading at 55.66/67.

The RBI's decision proved a disappointment to markets that had priced in at least a cut of 25 basis points in the repo rate, with some seeing a corresponding cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR), the amount of funds lenders must keep with the RBI.

The 1-year swap rate had dropped nearly 40 basis points since data on May 31 showed a slump in growth in the first three months of the calendar year, while the 10-year had fallen as much as 28 bps.

The RBI had last cut the repo rate by 50 bps in April, in what had been a bigger-than-expected easing move.

Traders did see some comfort as the RBI addressed the liquidity shortages with a willingness to undertake further OMOs after undergoing four such actions since the start of May.

The RBI also raised the limit of banks' export credit refinance from 15 per cent of outstanding export credit to 50 per cent, saying it would potentially release additional liquidity of over 300 billion rupees, or the equivalent of about a 50 bps reduction in the cash reserve ratio.

"OMOs will now be the only engine which will drive the market. With the 8.79 pct 2021 and 9.15 pct 2024 papers being favourites for OMOs, they may still be in favour," said Anoop Verma, a dealer with Development Credit Bank. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Additional reporting by Swati Bhat; editing by Rafael Nam)