(Updates to add Fitch action, closing prices)

* RBI unexpectedly keeps repo rate, CRR unchanged

* RBI says to buy bonds via OMOs as needed

* Pressure now on govt to act; Fitch cuts India's outlook

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, June 18 Indian federal bond yields and near-end swaps surged on Monday after the central bank kept both its policy rate and the cash reserve ratio unchanged, abruptly halting a rally in markets this month.

Investors had expected the Reserve Bank of India to ease monetary policy after recent data showed economic growth falling to a nine-year low in the January-March quarter. Instead the central bank signalled its continued concerns about inflation.

Dealers said any near-term rate cuts were unlikely, which would continue to pressure bonds, though they expect the RBI to continue to monitor liquidity conditions after announcing on Monday it would purchase bonds via open market operations when warranted.

The lack of action from the RBI, which last cut the main repo rate by 50 basis points in April, will now pressure the government to accelerate policy reforms in a bid to support growth and to tackle the wide fiscal and current account deficits, analysts said.

That pressure is expected to magnify after Fitch Ratings cut India's sovereign outlook to "negative", becoming the second ratings agency this year to threaten to cut the country's "BBB-" investment-grade rating after Standard & Poor's.

"Future rate action would be contingent on concrete steps being taken by the government and the inflation trajectory," said Shubhada Rao, chief economist of Yes Bank in Mumbai.

"We are still looking at 25-50 basis points in the rest of the year," she added, referring to interest rate cuts.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond rose 9 basis points to 8.43 percent after earlier hitting a three-week high at 8.47 percent.

Near-end swaps also surged, with the overnight indexed rate curve bear flattening after the RBI move, widening the negative spread between the 1- and 5-year rates to 53 basis points from 41 bps on Friday.

The 1-year rate rose 23 basis points to 7.80 percent, while longer-end 5-year OIS rate rose 11 basis points to 7.27 percent.

The RBI's decision proved a disappointment to markets that had priced in at least a cut of 25 basis points in the repo rate, with some seeing a corresponding cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR), the amount of funds lenders must keep with the RBI.

The 1-year swap rate had dropped nearly 40 basis points since data on May 31 showed a slump in growth in the first three months of the calendar year, while the 10-year had fallen as much as 28 bps.

Traders did see a silver lining as the RBI addressed the liquidity shortages with a willingness to undertake further OMOs after undergoing four such actions since the start of May.

The RBI also raised the limit of banks' export credit refinance from 15 per cent of outstanding export credit to 50 per cent, saying it would potentially release additional liquidity of over 300 billion rupees.

"OMOs will now be the only engine which will drive the market. With the 8.79 pct 2021 and 9.15 pct 2024 papers being favourites for OMOs, they may still be in favour," said Anoop Verma, a dealer with Development Credit Bank. (Additional reporting by Swati Bhat)