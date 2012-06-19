* 10-yr bond prices gain, recovering from Monday's losses

* Hopes for OMOs help support debt markets

* RBI gov says on Tuesday inflation still above acceptable levels

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, June 19 Indian federal bond yields eased on Tuesday on hopes the central bank would continue to buy debt via open market operations, with one expected as early as this week after repo borrowings from lenders surged to a two-and-half month high.

The hopes for additional liquidity helped remove some of the sting from the disappointment on Monday, when the Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly kept interest rates on hold.

RBI Governor said inflation was still above acceptable levels, in a speech in Mumbai on Tuesday, reiterating the central bank's more hawkish stance and pushing the government for more fiscal consolidation steps.

Still, at least dealers expect the RBI to proactively manage liquidity, after saying on Monday it would conduct open market operations as and when warranted.

"Liquidity management is their primary focus now," said Anuj Tagra, dealer with state-run Union Bank of India, noting that repo borrowings remain above the central bank's comfort levels.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond fell 4 basis points to 8.39 percent after gaining 9 bps on Monday.

Expectations for an OMO this week rose on data showing repo borrowings surged to 1.33 billion rupees on Tuesday as the banking system continued to face a large cash squeeze following outflows towards corporate advance taxes last week.

Cash rates rose to an intraday high of 8.40 percent before easing to close at 8.00/10 percent.

The government will resume the sale of government bonds on Friday after skipping an auction last week and will sell 150 billion rupees of bonds.

Interest rate swaps were range-bound after surging on Monday following the RBI's policy decision.

The 1-year rate fell 1 basis point to 7.79 percent, while longer-end 5-year OIS rate rose 1 basis point to 7.28 percent.