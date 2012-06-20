By Subhadip Sircar
Indian federal bond yields ended
largely flat on Wednesday as comments from the Reserve Bank of
India chief further dashed hopes of any near-term rate cuts,
offsetting the positive impact of more bond purchases by the
central bank.
Reserve Bank of Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said late on
Tuesday inflation was above acceptable levels, in his first
remarks about interest rates after the central bank stunned
markets by keeping rates on hold on Monday.
The RBI decision sent 10-year bond yields sharply higher on
Monday, though some of the sting was offset on expectations the
central bank will inject liquidity via open market operations as
needed.
The central bank on Tuesday announced it would buy up to 120
billion rupees this week via OMOs. A Reuters poll out on
Wednesday showed traders expect 1 trillion rupees in OMOs for
the remainder of the fiscal year ending in March 2013.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond ended
unchanged at 8.39 percent, but remains up 5 bps for the week
compared to Friday's closing levels.
However, interest rate swaps were more impacted on
Subbarao's comments. The 1-year overnight indexed swap
rose 5 basis points to 7.84 percent, while the
longer-end 5-year rate was flat at 7.28 pct.
The 1-year swap rate has surged 30 bps this week, reflecting
the dashed expectations for any near-term cuts in the repo rate,
currently at 8.00 percent.