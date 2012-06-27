* No OMO announcement disappoints bond investors

* Global crude prices also watched for direction

* Bonds seen range-bound in absence of OMO this week

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, June 27 Indian federal bond yields inched higher on Wednesday after the central bank has not yet announced plans to purchase bonds via open market operations this week, despite tight cash conditions in the banking system.

The Reserve Bank of India had previously signalled a more active stance in managing liquidity, raising hopes for additional OMOs, especially as repo borrowings from the central bank have remained high.

The RBI has conducted five OMOs since the start of May, also as a way to offset its interventions in foreign exchange markets as the rupee has tumbled to a series of record lows against the dollar.

However, falls in bond prices were capped as a continued slump in global crude prices are expected to reduce inflationary pressures, raising hopes the central bank will have more room to consider cutting interest rates.

"The main factor to watch is whether or not the OMO comes today," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

"If an OMO is announced, yields could fall by 2-3 basis points, else direction is clearly higher. International Brent crude price movements will also be watched," he added.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 basis points at 8.36 percent, while the new 10-year bond also ended up 2 bps at 8.12 percent.

Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at a modest 110.10 billion rupees.

India is selling 150 billion rupees worth bonds on Friday including 40 billion rupees of a new 5-year paper and 70 billion rupees of the 8.15 percent 2022 bond, which is set to become the next benchmark paper.

The one-year rate rose 1 bp to 7.78 percent, while the benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate added 1 bp to 7.16 percent. (Editing by Rafael Nam)