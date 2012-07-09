By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, July 9 India's benchmark bond ended flat on Monday, ahead of key domestic data this week, with prices supported by safe-haven bids after domestic shares and the rupee were hit by global risk aversion. India is due to report industrial output data on Thursday, which will be followed by wholesale price inflation. The figures will be key ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's July 31 meeting, when most, but not all, analysts expect the central bank to keep policy on hold. "Not everyone in the market is pricing in a status quo at the July 31 policy, so the inflation data mainly would be the key trigger," said Omprakash Karwa, chief manager, fixed income at Union Bank of India. The benchmark 10-year bond closed steady on the day at 8.15 percent. The most traded 9.15 percent 2024 bond settled down 3 basis points at 8.35 percent. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was a moderate 205.35 billion rupees. ($3.7 billion). Safe-haven bids helped prop up bonds after China reported slowing inflation, signalling slowing consumer demand, while the United States posted slower-than-expected jobs growth. India's main NSE index fell 0.79 percent, while the rupee weakened to 55.92/93 from 55.42/43 on Friday. Ahead of the economic data, traders are growing resigned to the prospect the RBI may not announce bond purchases via open market operations this week, after skipping such operations in each of the previous two weeks. Improved liquidity, as shown by reduced repo borrowings, are seen lowering the need for the central bank to step in. India said after the market's close it would sell 160 billion rupees on Friday, including 60 billions of the recently unveiled 8.15 percent 2022 benchmark bond. The one-year OIS rate closed up 1 basis points at 7.74 percent, while the five-year rate fell 1 basis points to 7.15 percent. ($1 = 56 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)