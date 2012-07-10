By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, July 10 Indian federal bond yields
closed steady for a second straight session on Tuesday in quiet
trading ahead of key factory output and inflation data, with the
rally in risk assets also capping any gains in debt prices.
Traders said the bond market is expected to hold in a tight
range ahead of output data on Thursday and core inflation on
Monday, both of which will influence expectations ahead of the
central bank policy decision on July 31.
A majority of the market participants expect the central
bank to stay pat on rates though a sharp fall in inflation could
change that view.
"The market is bearish for bonds based on comments from
policymakers so far, and all eyes are now on the inflation
number. There aren't too many views for a rate cut, status quo
seems like the new normal," said Kushal Maheshwari, a fixed
income dealer with Bajaj Corp., a consumer goods firm.
Maheshwari said the 10-year yield could hold between 8.10 to
8.20 percent, given expectations the RBI will keep policy on
hold.
The benchmark 10-year bond closed steady on
the day at 8.15 percent. The most-traded 9.15 percent 2024 bond
also ended steady at 8.35 percent.
The benchmark bond traded in a range of 8.13 to 8.16 percent
during the day. Yields were pulled off lows as risk assets
rallied.
India's benchmark BSE index rose 1.3 percent to its
highest close since mid-March, while the rupee rose
nearly 1 percent to 55.39/40 per dollar from Monday's close.
Improved liquidity conditions have also helped reduce
expectations for further central bank purchases via open market
operations, removing a key support for Indian debt prices.
The Reserve Bank of India has not announced OMOs in the last
two weeks, and traders say they also do not expect one this
week.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was a moderate 175 billion Indian rupees ($3.2
billion).
The one-year OIS rate closed steady at 7.74
percent, while the five-year rate fell 1 basis
points to 7.14 percent.
($1 = 55.40 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)