By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, July 10 Indian federal bond yields closed steady for a second straight session on Tuesday in quiet trading ahead of key factory output and inflation data, with the rally in risk assets also capping any gains in debt prices. Traders said the bond market is expected to hold in a tight range ahead of output data on Thursday and core inflation on Monday, both of which will influence expectations ahead of the central bank policy decision on July 31. A majority of the market participants expect the central bank to stay pat on rates though a sharp fall in inflation could change that view. "The market is bearish for bonds based on comments from policymakers so far, and all eyes are now on the inflation number. There aren't too many views for a rate cut, status quo seems like the new normal," said Kushal Maheshwari, a fixed income dealer with Bajaj Corp., a consumer goods firm. Maheshwari said the 10-year yield could hold between 8.10 to 8.20 percent, given expectations the RBI will keep policy on hold. The benchmark 10-year bond closed steady on the day at 8.15 percent. The most-traded 9.15 percent 2024 bond also ended steady at 8.35 percent. The benchmark bond traded in a range of 8.13 to 8.16 percent during the day. Yields were pulled off lows as risk assets rallied. India's benchmark BSE index rose 1.3 percent to its highest close since mid-March, while the rupee rose nearly 1 percent to 55.39/40 per dollar from Monday's close. Improved liquidity conditions have also helped reduce expectations for further central bank purchases via open market operations, removing a key support for Indian debt prices. The Reserve Bank of India has not announced OMOs in the last two weeks, and traders say they also do not expect one this week. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was a moderate 175 billion Indian rupees ($3.2 billion). The one-year OIS rate closed steady at 7.74 percent, while the five-year rate fell 1 basis points to 7.14 percent. ($1 = 55.40 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)