By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, July 11 Indian federal bond yields were
range-bound on Wednesday as caution prevailed a day before
factory output data, though some demand for debt was seen from
foreign investors after the auction of investment limits earlier
this month.
Weakness in domestic shares and a risk-off mood also helped
support bonds, though the impact was more muted given most
traders expect the central bank to keep interest rates on hold
at its July 31 policy review.
"Some people are seeing some bit of a rate action at the
upcoming policy, and if IIP comes on the lower side then
expectations of a rate cut will rise," said Baljinder Singh, a
fixed income dealer with state-run Andhra Bank.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1
basis point to 8.14 percent. The most-traded 9.15 percent 2024
bond closed at 8.32 percent, down 3 bps.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a moderate 195.50 billion rupees ($3.5 billion).
Some of the caution ahead of output data was offset as
traders cited buying from foreign investors after India
auctioned debt limits on July 4, though demand was weaker than
expected.
Industrial output likely accelerated at a modest pace in
May, with the index picking up to 1.8 percent from 0.1 percent
in April, according to a Reuters survey of economists.
"I expect the 8.15 percent bond to hold in a 8.13 to 8.16
percent range if IIP comes in around 1.8 percent. A number much
below or above 2 percent would be a market mover," said Singh.
Industrial output will be followed by wholesale price
inflation on Monday, which could help further adjust
expectations on interest rates.
In the near-term bond markets will also be influenced by the
risk environment. On Wednesday, the benchmark BSE index
fell 0.7 percent, while the rupee weakened to 55.62/63
from its Tuesday close of 55.39/40.
The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate
closed at 7.08 percent while the one-year rate
ended at 7.68 percent, both down 6 basis points
each.
($1 = 55.6 Indian rupees)
(Editing by xxx)