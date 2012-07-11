By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, July 11 Indian federal bond yields were range-bound on Wednesday as caution prevailed a day before factory output data, though some demand for debt was seen from foreign investors after the auction of investment limits earlier this month. Weakness in domestic shares and a risk-off mood also helped support bonds, though the impact was more muted given most traders expect the central bank to keep interest rates on hold at its July 31 policy review. "Some people are seeing some bit of a rate action at the upcoming policy, and if IIP comes on the lower side then expectations of a rate cut will rise," said Baljinder Singh, a fixed income dealer with state-run Andhra Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 8.14 percent. The most-traded 9.15 percent 2024 bond closed at 8.32 percent, down 3 bps. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 195.50 billion rupees ($3.5 billion). Some of the caution ahead of output data was offset as traders cited buying from foreign investors after India auctioned debt limits on July 4, though demand was weaker than expected. Industrial output likely accelerated at a modest pace in May, with the index picking up to 1.8 percent from 0.1 percent in April, according to a Reuters survey of economists. "I expect the 8.15 percent bond to hold in a 8.13 to 8.16 percent range if IIP comes in around 1.8 percent. A number much below or above 2 percent would be a market mover," said Singh. Industrial output will be followed by wholesale price inflation on Monday, which could help further adjust expectations on interest rates. In the near-term bond markets will also be influenced by the risk environment. On Wednesday, the benchmark BSE index fell 0.7 percent, while the rupee weakened to 55.62/63 from its Tuesday close of 55.39/40. The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closed at 7.08 percent while the one-year rate ended at 7.68 percent, both down 6 basis points each. ($1 = 55.6 Indian rupees) (Editing by xxx)