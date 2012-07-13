* June headline inflation seen at 7.62 pct - Reuters poll * WPI data to help firm views on RBI rate action * 10-year bond yield seen in 8.00-8.15 pct band next week By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, July 13 Indian federal bond yields ended steady ahead of the crucial headline inflation data on Monday, which will cement views for interest rates before the central bank's policy review on July 31. Investors had been expecting the Reserve Bank of India to keep rates on hold, but the sharp downward revision in the April factory output data on Thursday has prompted a change in some views, and sent OIS swap rates tumbling down. The caution ahead of inflation trumped strong demand seen at India's sale of 160 billion rupees ($2.86 billion) in government debt on Friday, including 60 billion of the benchmark bonds. "Overall sentiment for bonds is positive. I expect the 10-year bond to move towards 8 percent, but inflation data is eyed," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income trader with First Rand Bank, who expects a range 8.00 to 8.15 percent next week. "People are expecting the RBI to cut rates, but if inflation comes in higher, then the 10-year bond may move towards 8.15 percent, and around those levels I expect buying to creep in again," he added. The benchmark 10-year paper closed at 8.10 percent, unchanged from Thursday, though yields fell 5 basis points for the week. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform reached a moderate 212.40 billion rupees ($3.8 billion). A Reuters poll forecasts wholesale price inflation likely rose by 7.62 percent in June from a year ago, the highest rate so far this year. However, lower-than-expected inflation could raise hopes for a rate cut this month. The benchmark 5-year OIS closed up 1 bp at 6.97 percent after dropping to as much as 6.96 percent on Thursday, its lowest since late December 2011. Meanwhile, the one-year rate rose 4 bps to 7.60 percent after hitting its lowest level since mid-June on Thursday. "OIS moved down sharply yesterday as the recent range was broken post the April IIP data, and then a lot of stop-losses were triggered," the chief executive officer of a primary dealership said. "The other positive for bonds is the trade deficit which has come down. That may give RBI some comfort to cut rates," he added. Imports in June fell sharply, thanks in part to lower global oil prices, narrowing the trade deficit in June, and providing a silver lining that may help assuage concerns about India's balance of payments. ($1 = 55.2 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)