* Benchmark 10-yr yield falls 2 bps to 8.19 pct
* Weak growth raises hopes for rate cuts
* 10-year yield seen at 8.16-8.23 pct this week
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Aug 27 Indian federal bonds gained for a
second consecutive session on Monday as expectations for weak
April-June quarter growth data at the end of the week raised
hopes the central bank would come under pressure to cut interest
rates.
India is due to post April-June gross domestic product data
on Friday, with traders citing rising expectations for sub-5
percent growth.
Bullish cut-offs at Friday's sale of 150 billion rupees of
bonds also extended gains into a second session.
Bond yields have fallen since their monthly peak of 8.26
percent in mid-August on continued signs of slowing growth and
data showing headline wholesale price inflation falling to a
three-year low.
The falling yields have come despite the Reserve Bank of
India's continued hawkish stance.
"It will be difficult for RBI to ignore a sub-5 percent kind
of print," said Anuj Tagra, a fixed income dealer with Union
Bank of India.
"The good demand at last week's auction is also helping
sentiment," he added.
Tagra said he expects the 10-year to trade in a range of
8.16 to 8.23 percent
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2
basis points to close at 8.19 percent.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a moderate 193.85 billion rupees.
The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate
closed 2 bps lower at 7.12 percent while the
1-year rate edged down 1 basis point to 7.79
percent.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)