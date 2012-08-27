* Benchmark 10-yr yield falls 2 bps to 8.19 pct * Weak growth raises hopes for rate cuts * 10-year yield seen at 8.16-8.23 pct this week By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Aug 27 Indian federal bonds gained for a second consecutive session on Monday as expectations for weak April-June quarter growth data at the end of the week raised hopes the central bank would come under pressure to cut interest rates. India is due to post April-June gross domestic product data on Friday, with traders citing rising expectations for sub-5 percent growth. Bullish cut-offs at Friday's sale of 150 billion rupees of bonds also extended gains into a second session. Bond yields have fallen since their monthly peak of 8.26 percent in mid-August on continued signs of slowing growth and data showing headline wholesale price inflation falling to a three-year low. The falling yields have come despite the Reserve Bank of India's continued hawkish stance. "It will be difficult for RBI to ignore a sub-5 percent kind of print," said Anuj Tagra, a fixed income dealer with Union Bank of India. "The good demand at last week's auction is also helping sentiment," he added. Tagra said he expects the 10-year to trade in a range of 8.16 to 8.23 percent The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to close at 8.19 percent. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 193.85 billion rupees. The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closed 2 bps lower at 7.12 percent while the 1-year rate edged down 1 basis point to 7.79 percent. (Editing by Rafael Nam)