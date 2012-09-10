* 10-yr bond yields fall 2 bps to 8.18 pct
* No bond sale scheduled for the week
* July output, August inflation key ahead of RBI policy
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 10 Indian federal bond prices
recovered on Monday from falls in the previous session on
growing caution ahead of industrial output and inflation data
this week, while also benefiting from the lack of a weekly debt
auction.
Bond yields had spiked on Friday when oil minister Jaipal
Reddy said the government had no immediate plans to raise fuel
prices, casting doubt about the prospect of fiscal consolidation
steps.
Reserve Bank of India officials have previously said fiscal
reforms would be key before any potential cut in interest rates.
The central bank next reviews policy on Sept. 17, and few
analysts expect a monetary easing step then.
Ahead of that meeting, investors will closely eye July
industrial output data due on Wednesday and August inflation due
on Friday.
"Domestically, there is no auction this week and traders
were light after the sell-off on Friday, so they have been
covering," said Baljinder Singh, a trader with state-run Andhra
Bank.
"If the factory data comes in negative, the rally may
continue."
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2
basis points at 8.18 percent.
India will skip its longer-dated debt auction this week as
it typically does when quarterly corporate tax payments are due.
The 5-year OIS rate fell from a two-month high
hit on Friday. I t ended 2 basis points lower at 7.19 percent,
while the 1-year rate ended 2 basis points down
at 7.75 percent.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)