* 10-yr bond yield flat at 8.18 pct * Oil Min says will have to raise fuel prices * July factory, August inflation data key By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Sept 11 Indian federal bond yields ended flat on Tuesday with investors wary about whether the government can push through a hike in fuel prices, while caution also prevailed ahead of industrial output and inflation data this week. Oil Minister Jaipal Reddy said fuel prices would have to be raised, sparking some hopes that the government was looking to kickstart fiscal reform measures, although investors have been disappointed before. India is on the cusp on a ratings downgrade unless it takes steps to lower its fiscal deficit, which is expected to breach the budgeted 5.1 percent for the current fiscal year. That has spurred central bank officials to call on the government to fix its finances. Investors are also cautious ahead of July industrial output data on Wednesday and August inflation figures on Friday, both of which will set expectations ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Sept. 17. "The market is looking at even a token hike in diesel prices, which can be a possible precursor to a rate cut," said Lakshmi Iyer, head of fixed income and products at Kotak Mutual Fund. "It will give a signal that the government is aligned to fiscal consolidation." The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.18 percent after falling 3 basis points earlier in session. India's industrial output likely remained subdued in July, and is expected to have risen 0.3 percent, after shrinking 1.8 percent in June. Weak output data and falling inflation could raise expectations the RBI would shift its stance after keeping interest rates steady since April. "If headline inflation comes in below 6.5 percent, the RBI will have reasonable ammunition for a rate cut," said Kotak's Iyer. The 5-year OIS rate rose 1 basis point at 7.20 percent, while the 1-year rate ended unchanged at 7.75 percent. (Editing by Rafael Nam)