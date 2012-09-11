* 10-yr bond yield flat at 8.18 pct
* Oil Min says will have to raise fuel prices
* July factory, August inflation data key
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 11 Indian federal bond yields ended
flat on Tuesday with investors wary about whether the government
can push through a hike in fuel prices, while caution also
prevailed ahead of industrial output and inflation data this
week.
Oil Minister Jaipal Reddy said fuel prices would have to be
raised, sparking some hopes that the government was looking to
kickstart fiscal reform measures, although investors have been
disappointed before.
India is on the cusp on a ratings downgrade unless it takes
steps to lower its fiscal deficit, which is expected to breach
the budgeted 5.1 percent for the current fiscal year. That has
spurred central bank officials to call on the government to fix
its finances.
Investors are also cautious ahead of July industrial output
data on Wednesday and August inflation figures on Friday, both
of which will set expectations ahead of the Reserve Bank of
India's policy review on Sept. 17.
"The market is looking at even a token hike in diesel
prices, which can be a possible precursor to a rate cut," said
Lakshmi Iyer, head of fixed income and products at Kotak Mutual
Fund.
"It will give a signal that the government is aligned to
fiscal consolidation."
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat
at 8.18 percent after falling 3 basis points earlier in session.
India's industrial output likely remained subdued in July,
and is expected to have risen 0.3 percent, after shrinking 1.8
percent in June.
Weak output data and falling inflation could raise
expectations the RBI would shift its stance after keeping
interest rates steady since April.
"If headline inflation comes in below 6.5 percent, the RBI
will have reasonable ammunition for a rate cut," said Kotak's
Iyer.
The 5-year OIS rate rose 1 basis point at
7.20 percent, while the 1-year rate ended
unchanged at 7.75 percent.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)