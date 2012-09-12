* 10-yr bond yield rises 2 bps at 8.20 pct * July factory output grows 0.1 pct, bonds unmoved * August inflation key ahead of Sept 17 rate meet By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Sept 12 Indian federal bond yields rose on Wednesday on growing caution ahead of the inflation report at the end of the week, the last crucial piece of data before the upcoming central bank's policy review. Bonds were largely unmoved by data showing industrial production grew 0.1 percent in July from a year ago, only slightly lower than forecasts for a 0.3 percent rise. Few investors expect a rate cut when the Reserve Bank of India sets policy on Monday, or anytime soon for that matter. The 1-month OIS rate is trading at 7.96 percent, just about in line with the repo rate of 8.00 percent. Analysts expect wholesale price inflation on Friday to have risen 6.95 percent in August, accelerating from 6.87 percent in July, and probably giving the central bank even less room to cut policy rates to reinvigorate economic growth. "Rate cuts expectations are very muted. Bond yields will be range-bound unless inflation softens significantly," said Nagaraj Kulkarni, a fixed income strategist with Standard Chartered Bank in Mumbai. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 8.20 percent. Investors are also looking at whether the government will finally act on reforms. Some optimism was sparked after India's civil aviation minister Ajit Singh said he was hopeful of foreign direct investment being allowed into the country's airlines. However, with the government failing to deliver so far on even a fuel price hike, analysts remained sceptical. Fiscal reforms are seen as critical to prevent the government from overshooting its 5.1 percent fiscal deficit projected for the year, which would steeply increase the chances of a downgrade into sub-investment grade. "The next crucial figure will be the second half borrowing with the market widely expecting fiscal slippage," said Kulkarni. The government typically announces the borrowing amount for the October-March period in the last week of this month. The 5-year OIS rate rose 3 basis points at 7.23 percent, while the 1-year rate ended u p 1 basis point at 7.76 percent. (Editing by Rafael Nam)