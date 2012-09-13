* 10-yr bond yield falls 3 bps to 8.17 pct * Cabinet panel to meet later Thursday, may discuss fuel price hike * August inflation, due Friday, seen edging up to 6.95 pct By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian federal bond yields fell on Thursday, with dealers firmly focused on whether the government raises fuel prices, a move seen as vital to signalling its intentions on fiscal reforms. With the government seen dithering on reforms, dealers are waiting to see whether all the talk translates into action. An Indian cabinet panel may discuss raising fuel prices at a meeting on Thursday and could take a decision, government officials told Reuters. "The market perception is that if there is a fuel price hike, there is a greater probability of a rate cut," said Ashish Parthasarthy, head of treasury at HDFC Bank. "It is a call which RBI has to take. If it perceives that the fuel price hike is a first step and more reforms happen, then it may cut rates." India's ruling Congress-led coalition, which is seen hobbling because of scandals and policy inaction, is trying to revive investor sentiment by trying to push bold reforms. The federal cabinet will consider a proposal to allow foreign airlines to buy stakes in local carriers on Friday, but a proposal to allow foreign supermarkets to invest in Asia's third-largest economy is not on the agenda, the trade minister said. Reforms are viewed as vital for containing the fiscal deficit within 5.1 percent of the GDP. Most private economists expect fiscal deficit to breach the 6 percent mark. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 3 basis points down at 8.17 percent. Dealers will also await the crucial August headline print on Friday, the last data point ahead of the central bank's rate meet on Monday. India's inflation rate probably rose 6.95 percent year-on-year in August from July's near three-year low as poor summer rains drove up food prices, a Reuters poll showed. OIS rates also fell on hopes of fuel price action by the government. The 5-year OIS rate eased 4 basis points to 7.19 percent, while the 1-year rate ended 3 basis point down at 7.73 percent. (Editing by Jijo Jacob)