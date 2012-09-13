* 10-yr bond yield falls 3 bps to 8.17 pct
* Cabinet panel to meet later Thursday, may discuss fuel
price hike
* August inflation, due Friday, seen edging up to 6.95 pct
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian federal bond yields fell
on Thursday, with dealers firmly focused on whether the
government raises fuel prices, a move seen as vital to
signalling its intentions on fiscal reforms.
With the government seen dithering on reforms, dealers are
waiting to see whether all the talk translates into action.
An Indian cabinet panel may discuss raising fuel prices at a
meeting on Thursday and could take a decision, government
officials told Reuters.
"The market perception is that if there is a fuel price
hike, there is a greater probability of a rate cut," said Ashish
Parthasarthy, head of treasury at HDFC Bank.
"It is a call which RBI has to take. If it perceives that
the fuel price hike is a first step and more reforms happen,
then it may cut rates."
India's ruling Congress-led coalition, which is seen
hobbling because of scandals and policy inaction, is trying to
revive investor sentiment by trying to push bold reforms.
The federal cabinet will consider a proposal to allow
foreign airlines to buy stakes in local carriers on Friday, but
a proposal to allow foreign supermarkets to invest in Asia's
third-largest economy is not on the agenda, the trade minister
said.
Reforms are viewed as vital for containing the fiscal
deficit within 5.1 percent of the GDP. Most private economists
expect fiscal deficit to breach the 6 percent mark.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 3
basis points down at 8.17 percent.
Dealers will also await the crucial August headline print on
Friday, the last data point ahead of the central bank's rate
meet on Monday.
India's inflation rate probably rose 6.95 percent
year-on-year in August from July's near three-year low as poor
summer rains drove up food prices, a Reuters poll showed.
OIS rates also fell on hopes of fuel price action by the
government.
The 5-year OIS rate eased 4 basis points to
7.19 percent, while the 1-year rate ended 3 basis
point down at 7.73 percent.
