* Bond yields, 1-yr swap fall to lowest in almost 2-mths * 10-yr bond yield down 4 bps at 8.13 pct from Thurs * 1-yr swap down 6 bps at 7.67 pct from Thurs MUMBAI, Sept 14 Indian federal bond yields and one-year swaps fell to their lowest in nearly two months on Friday after the government's sharp hike in diesel prices raised hopes the central bank would lower interest rates as early as next week. Key to any decision by the Reserve Bank of India to cut interest rates will be inflation data due later in the day. Analysts expect the wholesale price index to have risen 6.95 percent in August. Lower-than-expected inflation would bolster bets the RBI will act as early as its policy review on Monday given the central bank was seen waiting for definite signs of fiscal reforms from the government before it eases monetary policy. "Market is well positioned after the oil price hike and is anticipating a rate cut in the (Sept.) 17th policy," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income analyst with AK Capital. "But today's WPI reading would weigh on the sentiment, and this can't be taken as a sole step by the central bank in deciding a rate cut on Monday," he added referring to the fuel price hike. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell as much as 7 basis points to 8.10 percent, its lowest level since July 26. It was trading at 8.13 percent as of 0408 GMT. The 1-year OIS rate, which is a close barometer of near-term rate expectations, fell to its lowest since July 31 and was at 7.67 percent, down 6 basis points. The 5-year OIS eased 3 basis points to 7.16 percent. The bond rally comes a day after India raised diesel prices by 5 rupees a litre, a 14 percent increase when taxes are included, while limiting the number of subsidised cooking gas cylinders per household. The measures are expected to significantly reduce the government's fuel subsidy burden. Globally, risk assets from Asian shares to commodities, also rallied after the Federal Reserve announced aggressive new stimulus to drive job creation in the U.S. economy. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)