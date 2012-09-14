* 10-yr bond yield flat at 8.17 percent * Had earlier fallen to as low as 8.10 pct * Investors skeptical of RBI rate cut on Mon By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Sept 14 Indian government bonds gave up all of their earlier gains after a spike in inflation led investors to trim back their expectations for rate cuts next week, even after the government raised diesel prices to lower its subsidy burden. Yields had fallen to their lowest in nearly two months in early trade on Friday after the government's action was greeted as the type of fiscal reform that could lead the central bank to reciprocate with a rate cut as early as Monday. However, data on Friday showed inflation rose a higher-than-expected 7.55 percent in August from a year earlier. The data appeared to rule out an interest rate cut at the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Monday. Although most analysts had not expected action that soon, the diesel price hike had sparked some hope monetary easing would be considered. "I think RBI will be on hold. Both headline and manufacturing (inflation) are way above expectations," said Agam Gupta, head of rates and forex trading at Standard Chartered Bank in Mumbai. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading flat on the day at 8.17 percent as of 0750 GMT, after earlier falling as low as 8.10 percent, or their lowest level since July 26. The initial rally in bond prices followed India's 14 percent increase in diesel prices, a welcome measure for markets given RBI officials have signalled the government would need to implement fiscal reforms before considering any monetary easing. However, analysts said the government may need to announce more fiscal measures to get bond investors fully onboard. India's cabinet is expected to tackle opening up the aviation sector to foreign direct investment at its weekly cabinet meeting later in the day, while two government sources told Reuters the country could announce spending cuts on Saturday. "The RBI will have a tough decision on Monday. It would be illogical to cut rates in the face of such high inflation given tough rhetoric and lack of rate cuts of late when inflation was at similar levels and growth equally poor," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB. The reaction in the swap market to the inflation data was more muted. The 1-year OIS rate, which is a close barometer of near-term rate expectations, rose 2 bps at 7.71 percent, though it was still trading down on the day. The 5-year OIS was unchanged at 7.18 percent after the data. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)