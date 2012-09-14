* 10-yr bond yield flat at 8.17 percent
* Had earlier fallen to as low as 8.10 pct
* Investors skeptical of RBI rate cut on Mon
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 14 Indian government bonds gave up
all of their earlier gains after a spike in inflation led
investors to trim back their expectations for rate cuts next
week, even after the government raised diesel prices to lower
its subsidy burden.
Yields had fallen to their lowest in nearly two months in
early trade on Friday after the government's action was greeted
as the type of fiscal reform that could lead the central bank to
reciprocate with a rate cut as early as Monday.
However, data on Friday showed inflation rose a
higher-than-expected 7.55 percent in August from a year earlier.
The data appeared to rule out an interest rate cut at the
Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Monday. Although most
analysts had not expected action that soon, the diesel price
hike had sparked some hope monetary easing would be considered.
"I think RBI will be on hold. Both headline and
manufacturing (inflation) are way above expectations," said Agam
Gupta, head of rates and forex trading at Standard Chartered
Bank in Mumbai.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading
flat on the day at 8.17 percent as of 0750 GMT, after earlier
falling as low as 8.10 percent, or their lowest level since July
26.
The initial rally in bond prices followed India's 14 percent
increase in diesel prices, a welcome measure for markets given
RBI officials have signalled the government would need to
implement fiscal reforms before considering any monetary easing.
However, analysts said the government may need to announce
more fiscal measures to get bond investors fully onboard.
India's cabinet is expected to tackle opening up the
aviation sector to foreign direct investment at its weekly
cabinet meeting later in the day, while two government sources
told Reuters the country could announce spending cuts on
Saturday.
"The RBI will have a tough decision on Monday. It would be
illogical to cut rates in the face of such high inflation given
tough rhetoric and lack of rate cuts of late when inflation was
at similar levels and growth equally poor," said Dariusz
Kowalczyk, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB.
The reaction in the swap market to the inflation data was
more muted.
The 1-year OIS rate, which is a close
barometer of near-term rate expectations, rose 2 bps at 7.71
percent, though it was still trading down on the day.
The 5-year OIS was unchanged at 7.18 percent
after the data.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)