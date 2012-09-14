(Updates with closing levels, recasts throughout) * 10-yr bond yield ends up 1 bp at 8.18 percent * Had earlier fallen to as low as 8.10 pct * Investors skeptical of RBI rate cut on Mon By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Sept 14 Indian government bond prices fell on Friday, giving up all of their earlier gains after a spike in inflation led investors to trim back their expectations for rate cuts next week, even after the government raised diesel prices. Yields had fallen to their lowest in nearly two months early on Friday after the government's action was greeted as the type of fiscal reform that could lead the central bank to reciprocate with an increased willingness to cut interest rates. However, data on Friday showed inflation rose a higher-than-expected 7.55 percent in August from a year earlier, appearing to rule out a change in monetary policy, at least at the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Monday. "I think RBI will be on hold. Both headline and manufacturing (inflation) are way above expectations," said Agam Gupta, head of rates and forex trading at Standard Chartered Bank in Mumbai. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to 8.18 percent, after earlier falling as low as 8.10 percent, the lowest level since July 26. Still, yields fell 2 basis points for the week to mark a second consecutive week of falls. The initial rally in bond prices followed India's 14 percent increase in diesel prices, a welcome measure for markets given RBI officials have signalled the government would need to implement fiscal reforms before considering any monetary easing. However, analysts said the government may need to announce more fiscal measures to get bond investors fully onboard. India's cabinet is expected to tackle opening up the aviation sector to foreign direct investment at its weekly cabinet meeting later in the day, while two government sources told Reuters the country could announce spending cuts on Saturday. "The RBI will have a tough decision on Monday. It would be illogical to cut rates in the face of such high inflation given tough rhetoric and lack of rate cuts of late when inflation was at similar levels and growth equally poor," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB. The RBI is expected to keep interest rates on hold according to 16 of 18 economists polled by Reuters on Friday, although investors will closely scrutinise whether the central bank moderates its recently hawkish tone. The 1-year OIS rate, which is a close barometer of near-term rate expectations, ended flat at 7.73 percent, after falling to a near 2-month low of 7.66 percent. The 5-year OIS ended 2 basis point higher at 7.21 percent. For the week, the 1-year OIS fell 4 basis points, while the 5-year rate was unchanged. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)