* 10-yr bond yield down 6 bps at 8.12 pct * 1-yr swap drops 13 bps to 7.60 percent * Rate cut hopes revived after govt reforms MUMBAI, Sept 17 Indian federal bond yields and one-year swaps fell sharply on increased bets the central bank will cut interest rates later on Monday after the government embarked on aggressive reform measures. After sharply increasing the price of heavily subsidized diesel on Thursday, the government on Friday opened up the country's supermarket sector to foreign chains and allowed more foreign investment in airlines and broadcasters. Despite stronger-than-expected inflation data on Friday, analysts expect the Reserve Bank of India to ease monetary policy given the central bank was seen waiting for definite signs of fiscal reforms. "The market is expecting a dovish RBI with significant easing as the pre-condition of government to move on fiscal reforms has been partially met," said Anuj Tagra, a fixed income dealer with state-run Union Bank of India. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell as much as 6 basis points to 8.12 percent, near a July 26 low touched on Friday. It was still trading at 8.12 percent as of 0522 GMT. The 1-year OIS rate, which is a close barometer of near-term rate expectations fell 13 bps to 7.60 percent, its lowest since July 25, while the 5-year OIS eased 7 basis points to 7.14 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)