* 10-yr bond yield up 1 bp at 8.16 pct * Sentiment still positive on RBI rate cut hopes * Markets closed on Tues for public holiday By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Oct 1 India's 10-year bond prices edged lower on Monday, snapping a three-day advance as investors booked profits after a government panel called for urgent action to reduce the country's budget deficit. The Kelkar panel on Friday said India is on the edge of a "fiscal precipice" and should urgently slash subsidies in diesel and petrol to curb a budget deficit that could hit 6.1 percent of GDP this fiscal year. However, underlying sentiment remains firmly positive, according to traders, who have started factoring in expectations the Reserve Bank of India could cut interest rates as early as its October policy review. Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told The Economic Times newspaper he wants the RBI to "walk in the same direction" as the government by cutting interest rates in response to sweeping reforms announced last month. "The probability of rate cut has increased after actions from government. Having said that, if inflation surprises on the downside, we think the probability of rate cut will go up further," said Vivek Rajpal, India's rates strategist at Nomura in Mumbai. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 1 basis point at 8.16 percent. It traded in a narrow band of 8.14 to 8.16 percent during the day. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 158.55 billion rupees. Indian financial markets will be closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. India announced a slew of measures last month, including raising subsidies diesel prices. The country could also amend controversial rules on tax avoidance within 20 days, the finance minister said on Monday. Investors were also comforted after data late on Friday showed India's current account deficit for the April-June quarter narrowed from a record in the earlier quarter, turning the balance of payments into a slight surplus. Traders expect bond yields to hold between 8.10 and 8.20 percent for the week. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed down 2 bps at 7.03 percent and the one-year OIS rate closed down 2 bp at 7.61 percent, on expectations of easing liquidity in the near term. (Editing by Rafael Nam)