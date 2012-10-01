* 10-yr bond yield up 1 bp at 8.16 pct
* Sentiment still positive on RBI rate cut hopes
* Markets closed on Tues for public holiday
MUMBAI, Oct 1 India's 10-year bond prices edged
lower on Monday, snapping a three-day advance as investors
booked profits after a government panel called for urgent action
to reduce the country's budget deficit.
The Kelkar panel on Friday said India is on the edge of a
"fiscal precipice" and should urgently slash subsidies in diesel
and petrol to curb a budget deficit that could hit 6.1 percent
of GDP this fiscal year.
However, underlying sentiment remains firmly positive,
according to traders, who have started factoring in expectations
the Reserve Bank of India could cut interest rates as early as
its October policy review.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told The Economic Times
newspaper he wants the RBI to "walk in the same direction" as
the government by cutting interest rates in response to sweeping
reforms announced last month.
"The probability of rate cut has increased after actions
from government. Having said that, if inflation surprises on the
downside, we think the probability of rate cut will go up
further," said Vivek Rajpal, India's rates strategist at Nomura
in Mumbai.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 1
basis point at 8.16 percent. It traded in a narrow band of 8.14
to 8.16 percent during the day.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a moderate 158.55 billion rupees.
Indian financial markets will be closed on Tuesday for a
public holiday.
India announced a slew of measures last month, including
raising subsidies diesel prices. The country could also amend
controversial rules on tax avoidance within 20 days, the finance
minister said on Monday.
Investors were also comforted after data late on Friday
showed India's current account deficit for the April-June
quarter narrowed from a record in the earlier quarter, turning
the balance of payments into a slight surplus.
Traders expect bond yields to hold between 8.10 and 8.20
percent for the week.
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed down 2
bps at 7.03 percent and the one-year OIS rate
closed down 2 bp at 7.61 percent, on expectations of easing
liquidity in the near term.
