* 10-yr bond yield falls 1 bp to 8.15 pct * 5-yr OIS falls 7 bps to 6.96 percent; 1-yr down 3 bps * Inflation data in mid-Oct key for direction * 10-yr bond seen in 8.12-8.18 pct range By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Oct 3 Indian federal bond yields held in a tight range on Wednesday as caution is likely to prevail ahead of monthly inflation data due later this month that will help set expectations for any potential future rate cuts. Expectations the Reserve Bank of India will ease monetary policy at its review on Oct. 30 have risen following a slew of fiscal and economic reforms from the government, as reflected by the fall in OIS rates to an over two-month low on Wednesday. Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has not been shy about signalling he would like the RBI to cut rates, calling on the central bank to "walk in the same direction" as the government in an interview with The Economic Times this week. However, RBI officials have been less accommodative in their public comments. Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Wednesday, the government must tackle subsidies to restore fiscal discipline, highlighting potential tensions between the country's policymakers. "Inflation will be the next key trigger. If market senses some pre-inflation jitters you would see some movement. My sense is even a 7.85 percent on inflation should be negative from a rate cut perspective," said Arvind Chari, a fixed income fund manager at Quantum AMC. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point at 8.15 percent, after moving in a narrow 2 bps range of 8.15 to 8.16 percent during the session. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 203.25 billion rupees ($3.9 billion). A fall in global crude oil prices on Wednesday helped sentiment in local debt markets, easing some of the concerns over inflation. Traders said they broadly expect the 10-year bond yield to hold in a 8.12 to 8.18 percent range in the absence of any major news flow ahead of the inflation data. India's benchmark five-year OIS rate fell 7 bps to 6.96 percent, its lowest since July 26, while the one-year rate fell 3 bps to 7.58 percent, after touching 7.57 percent, its lowest since July 24. Traders said the short-end rates were down due to the improvement in liquidity conditions while rate cut bets also had a role to play in the easing of longer-end rates. (Editing by Rafael Nam)