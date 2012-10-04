* 10-yr yield ends flat at 8.15 pct * 1-yr OIS falls to lowest since July 16 * 5-yr OIS falls to lowest since July 26. By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Oct 4 India's year bond yields ended flat on Thursday, although OIS rates recovered after earlier falling to more than two-month lows, as investors remain wary of extending a rally in debt markets ahead of inflation data due in mid-October. However, sentiment remains positive, especially as a fall in global crude oil price is easing some of the inflationary pressures, while the liquidity deficit has eased, helped by month-end government coming into the financial system. Traders remain hopeful the Reserve Bank of India will cut interest rates on Oct. 30, although September inflation data on Oct. 15 will be key in setting those expectations. That optimism comes despite a continued hawkish tone from India's central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao, who said on Thursday inflation had to be brought down further, while the size of the fiscal deficit would be key in determining monetary policy. "Expectations for a rate cut in this policy are building up. OIS market is always aggressive. If there is a cut in this policy, market will start believing there will be further cuts during this financial year," said Paresh Nayar, head of fixed income and forex trading at First Rand Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed unchanged at 8.15 percent after moving in a narrow 8.13 to 8.15 percent band. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a high 301.20 billion Indian rupees ($5.77 billion). The eased liquidity conditions was reflected in repo borrowings, which have fallen steeply in the past two sessions. Banks borrowed only 68.5 billion rupees via the central bank's repo window on Thursday, its lowest in a month, reflecting the extent of improvement in cash conditions. India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended up 1 bp at 6.97 percent, after earlier falling to as low as 6.93 percent, the lowest since July 26. The one-year rate ended flat at 7.58 percent, after dropping to 7.55 percent, its lowest since July 16. ($1 = 52.2250 Indian rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)