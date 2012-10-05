* 10-yr bond yield up 1 bp at 8.16 pct
* Yield seen in 8.14-8.19 pct range next wk
* Banks tell RBI prefer CRR cut to repo rate cut
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Oct 5 Indian federal bond yield edged up
as investors trimmed positions to accommodate 130 billion rupees
worth of debt sold on Friday with trading expected to be
range-bound ahead of key inflation data due around mid-October.
The central bank sold government bonds at yields largely in
line with market expectations.
Investors have their sights set on the inflation date due on
Oct. 15, amid rising hopes the Reserve Bank of India is moving
towards cutting interest rates at its Oct. 30 policy review.
Indian banks would reduce their interest rates if the RBI
cuts its key lending rate, the chief of an Indian banks' body
assured the central bank governor on Friday.
Banks, however, also told the RBI they preferred a cut in
the banks' cash reserve ratio, as that would reduce their cost
of funds.
"I am quite disappointed. They have just asked for a CRR
when liquidity is comfortable. What about rate cut?," said
Manish Wadhawan, managing director and head of rates at HSBC.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 1
basis point at 8.16 percent after moving in a narrow 8.15 to
8.17 percent band during the day.
Yields ended the week up 1 basis point, snapping a four-week
falling streak.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a low 157.85 billion rupees ($3 billion).
Traders expect the 10-year to remain range-bound next week,
with industrial output data on Friday as a potential trigger.
The overnight indexed swap rates edged up for a second day,
after falling to over 2-month lows on Thursday on the back of
improvement in the liquidity conditions and on hopes for rate
cuts.
Traders said a sharp rise in global crude oil prices
overnight had prompted some paying as it could fuel inflation
domestically.
India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended up 3 bps at
7 percent while the one-year rate
ended 2 bps higher at 7.60 percent.
