* 10-yr bond yield down 1 bp at 8.15 pct * Fin Min says govt will announce 'feasible' fiscal plan * Factory, inflation data key before policy review By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Oct 8 Indian bond yields edged lower on Monday, with a fall in crude oil prices boosting sentiment in debt markets, but with dealers also largely on hold ahead of industrial output and inflation data due later in the month. The government has announced a slew of fiscal and economic measures since last month, and has, in turn, signalled to the central bank its desire for lower interest rates to provide a further boost to economic growth. Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday the government will announce a "credible and feasible" path of fiscal consolidation, although the comments did not have a big impact given they were seen as a reiteration of his previous stance. "The RBI is enthused by the steps of the government, but the steps will take some time to have impact. I don't think the RBI will pre-empt with a rate cut at this policy," said Killol Pandya, head of fixed income at Daiwa Mutual Fund. He expects the RBI to instead inject more liquidity with a 25-50 basis points cut in the cash reserve ratio. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 8.15 percent after moving in a narrow 8.14 to 8.16 percent band during the day. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a less than normal 166.2 billion rupees. India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate fell 3 bps to 6.97 percent while the one-year rate fell 2 bps to 7.58 percent. Traders are focused on August industrial output data due out on Friday and the September inflation data due on Oct. 15, which will be key in setting expectations for the Reserve Bank of India policy review towards the end of the month. For now, bond investors were comforted by the fall in Brent crude oil falling below $111 per barrel. Investors are also hopeful for market-friendly measures from the government. Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India on Saturday relaxed rules regarding the debt limit allocation mechanism for foreign institutional investors, among other smaller measures. (Editing by Rafael Nam)