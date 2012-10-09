* 10-yr bond yield down 1 bp at 8.14 pct * IMF cuts 2012 India growth fcast to 4.9 pct * J.P.Morgan recommends owning 5-yr bonds By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Oct 9 Indian bond prices rose for a second session on Tuesday, but gains remained muted as investors remain split about the potential for interest rate cuts ahead of key inflation data early next week. The Reserve Bank of India has to walk a tight ropewalk between government officials calling for lower interest rates to boost a sagging economy and inflation that remains high. The International Monetary Fund cut India's growth forecast for 2012 to 4.9 percent from 6.1 percent, in one of the more pessimistic forecasts for the Indian economy, and advocated the RBI keep rates on hold as price pressures remain elevated. "This is the best time for the RBI to cut the repo rate. If it does not, it may not be able to act 'til the next fiscal as I see inflation moving up from here on," said Aniruddha Iyer, assistant vice president, fixed income at Quant Capital. Iyer added that if the RBI were to instead lower the cash reserve ratio, the cut should be 50-75 basis points. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 8.14 percent after moving in a narrow 8.14 to 8.15 percent band during the day. The 8.07 July 2017 bonds yield fell 2 basis points to 8.12 percent in high volumes. J.P.Morgan said the paper offered a good trading opportunity since it had yet to reflect expectations the RBI would cut rates, if not in October at least late in the year. Traders will focus on industrial output data due on Friday, with a Reuters poll expecting 1.1 percent growth annually in August after barely growing at all in July. But September inflation data due on Monday will be crucial: any reading close to or above 8 percent may lead to a selloff in bonds, dealers warned. India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate fell 1 bp to 6.96 percent while the one-year rate fell 1 bps to 7.57 percent. (Editing by Rafael Nam)