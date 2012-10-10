* 10-yr bond yield up 2 bps at 8.16 pct * S&P says India still faces ratings risk * Industrial output, inflation data key By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Oct 10 Indian bond yields rose ahead of key industrial output and inflation data, with sentiment somewhat bruised by a new sovereign ratings warning from Standard & Poor's, although analysts largely called it a reiteration of its previous stance. S&P said on Wednesday India still faced a one-in-three chance of a credit rating downgrade over the next 24 months, but said a series of reform steps launched in September had slightly improved the country's prospects. Analysts expect the government to continue to announce reform measures, after recently announcing a slew of fiscal and economic measures including a hike in diesel prices. In the near-term, investors are more focused on industrial output data on Friday, which will be followed by inflation numbers on Monday. Both reports should set expectations ahead of the Reserve Bank of India meeting on Oct. 30. "There is nothing new in the latest comments by S&P," said Paresh Nayar, head of fixed income and forex trading at First Rand Bank. "We feel the government will go ahead on the reforms trajectory and the RBI may go for rate cut, which should satisfy rating agencies." The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 8.16 percent from Tuesday's close, after momentarily touching a session high at 8.17 percent. Analysts expect industrial output in August to have risen 1.1 percent from a year ago, while September wholesale price inflation is expected to hit 7.70 percent, a high for the year. India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 1 bp to 6.97 percent, while the one-year rate rose 3 bps to 7.60 percent. (Editing by Rafael Nam)