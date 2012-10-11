* 10-yr bond yield flat at 8.16 pct * RBI likely to cut repo rate by 25 bps by Dec - Reuters Poll * August factory output likely grew 1.1 pct - Poll By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Oct 11 Indian bond yields were flat on Thursday ahead of a key industrial output data due on Friday, with some dealers trimming positions to make way for fresh auction supply. Bond markets have been largely rangebound over the past several sessions, with dealers expecting the central bank's monetary policy review on Oct. 30 to set the tone for the market. Prior to that, India will release factory data, which is notoriously volatile, but considered a key input into policy making. That will be followed by a more closely watched headline inflation number on Monday. Analysts expect industrial output in August to have risen 1.1 percent from a year ago, while September wholesale price inflation is expected to hit 7.70 percent, a high for the year. India's central bank will likely cut the repo rate by 25 basis points by December, even as India's growth slump has likely passed, a Reuters poll showed. "A rate cut is imminent in four months. Some easing will be there. To say a rate cut will happen in October is a sharp change in language, unless the government does something more on the fiscal side," said Shilpa Kumar, senior general manager, markets group at ICICI Bank. "However, something may happen on the cash reserve ratio or OMOs for liquidity," she said, referring to the open market operations. Dealers said some shed positions ahead of a 130 billion rupees bond sale on Friday. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended unchanged at 8.16 percent from Wednesday's close, after having traded in a 8.15-8.17 percent band. Foreign banks like Barclays Capital and JPMorgan are bullish on the prospects for Indian bonds. Barclays Capital has recommended investors to go long on India bonds and is targeting the 10-year yield to ease to 7.75 percent before end-December and 7.50 percent by end-March. It expects banks to hold on to their excess bond holdings and the RBI to be an active buyer of debt to offset incremental liquidity tightness. India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate was unchanged at 6.97 percent, while the one-year rate was also steady at 7.60 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)