* 10-yr bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.17 pct * August industrial output rises modestly, up 2.7 pct * September inflation likely to rise to 7.70 pct, highest in 2012 By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Oct 12 Indian government bond yields rose to their highest in nearly a month on Friday as some dealers trimmed positions ahead of a crucial inflation reading, which may influence the central bank's rate decision later this month. The wholesale price inflation in September is expected to hit 7.70 percent, a high for the year, as the government sharply raised diesel prices during the month. Inflation data due on Monday is the last crucial macroeconomic evidence ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rate decision on Oct. 30, and will play a key role in setting market sentiment. Industrial output rose modestly in August but not enough to end a long slump in Asia's third largest economy, while retail inflation slowed, improving the case for a cut in interest rates that both businessmen and politicians have been pleading for. "Some are expecting inflation to come in slightly higher and have trimmed positions. The yield cut-off on the benchmark paper also came in slightly higher," said Harish Agarwal, a bond dealer with First Rand Bank in Mumbai. The RBI sold 130 billion rupees of bonds with the cut-off yield on the 10-year paper at 8.1792 percent, higher than the 8.1701 percent in a Reuters poll. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1 basis point higher at 8.17 percent from Thursday's close, after rising to 8.18 percent, a level last seen on Sept. 14. It traded in an 8.16-8.18 percent band during the day. Yield was up 1 basis point in the week, a second week of rise. The debt market is cautiously positioning for policy rates to be cut, but remains unconvinced that it will happen this month. India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate was 3 basis points higher at 7 percent, while the 1-year rate was 1 basis point up at 7.61 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)