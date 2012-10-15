* 10-year bond yield ends steady at 8.17 pct * Hopes for rate cuts fade on high inflation data * 10-yr yield seen in 8.10-8.20 pct range this week By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Oct 15 Indian federal bond yields closed steady on Monday after higher-than-expected inflation data for September dampened hopes for a rate cut by the central bank later this month despite the government's push for monetary action. India's wholesale price index rose a stronger-than-expected 7.8 percent in September, marking a 10-month high. Core inflation remained flat at around 5.56 percent from August, dashing hopes at least the core indicator would ease. Although not all analysts believe the RBI will keep rates on hold, the uncertainty ahead of the policy review on Oct. 30 could keep bonds range-bound, with investors responding more to near-term factors such as oil prices than displaying any fundamental shifts. Some analysts believe the central bank could opt to again cut the cash reserve ratio, or the amount of deposits banks must keep with the RBI, after doing so last month. However, that could raise concerns of reduced bond buybacks via open market operations given the liquidity deficit has recently eased. "The market now expects no rate cut and only a 25 or 50 basis point cut in cash reserve ratio," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income trader with Development Credit Bank. "The upside on bond yields are capped so the 10-year bond may touch 8.20 percent at most. There is no supply next week and if there is any correction in oil prices and more positive statements from government, yield may touch 8.10 percent, so that will be the broad range," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed steady at 8.17 percent after having dropped to 8.15 percent earlier in the day. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 228.25 billion rupees ($4.3 billion). Besides oil prices, investors will also focus on the debt auctions ahead of the RBI policy review, with India also set to auction debt limits for foreign institutional investors next week. "We have been seeing a tail in the past two to three auctions so looks like that will continue this time as well, as there is no positive news flow," said Anuj Tagra, a fixed income dealer with state-run Union Bank of India. India's benchmark 5-year swap rate and the 1-year swap rate rose 1 basis point each to 7.01 percent and 7.62 percent, respectively. Traders expect some more unwinding of received positions in swap markets as traders continue to pare back rate cut bets. (Editing by Rafael Nam)