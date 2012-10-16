* 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.15 pct * Monetary, fiscal policy must work in tandem-RBI's Khan * Uncertainty remains ahead of RBI review on Oct. 30 By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Oct 16 Indian federal bond yields fell on Tuesday after a central bank deputy governor's comments about the need for fiscal and monetary policy to work in tandem slightly raised hopes for rate cuts at the upcoming policy review. Reserve Bank of India deputy governor H.R. Khan said both the central bank and the government need to work together to bring down the fiscal deficit and control inflation. The comments come after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has been seen as pushing for lower interest rates after the government last month delivered a slew of reforms including lifting state-set diesel prices. Still, the reaction was largely muted, and analysts say Khan's remarks were not strong enough to remove the uncertainty about the central bank's step at its policy review on Oct. 30. "The comments were only a slight positive and I expect the 10-year to continue to trade rangebound between 8.10 and 8.20 percent until the policy review," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with First Rand Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 2 basis point at 8.15 percent after moving in a narrow 8.15 to 8.17 percent band during the session. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 224 billion rupees ($4.3 billion). The RBI is expected to keep interest rates on hold after the inflation data on Monday was stronger than expected. However, some analysts don't rule out a potential 25 basis points cut or an easing in the cash reserve ratio, the amount of deposits lenders must keep with the central bank. Traders will also watch the global risk sentiment and movement in oil prices for cues in the near-term in the lead-up to the RBI policy decision. India's benchmark 5-year swap rate fell 2 basis points to 6.99 percent while the 1-year swap rate fell 1 bp to 7.61 percent. ($1 = 52.9 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)